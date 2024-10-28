Website www.domusholmes.co.uk Address 39 Whiteladies Road, Clifton, Bristol, BS8 2LS Social







Domus Holmes Property Finder was established 10 years ago by Jerome Lartaud and his wife Claire, a residential property solicitor. As independent buying agents they exclusively represent buyers and only act in the buyer’s best interests.

With an extensive network of property contacts, they have assisted numerous clients in acquiring a diverse range of both residential and commercial properties in Bristol, Bath, the South West of England (Somerset, Gloucestershire, the Cotswolds, Wiltshire, Devon and Dorset) as well as in France (Paris, Lyon, Provence).

“From a family home in Bristol or Bath, a countryside cottage in a rural village in the Cotswolds or Wiltshire, a grand Georgian manor house set in acres of land in Gloucestershire or a townhouse in Cheltenham, we have the knowledge and experience to assist a diverse range of private clients with any aspects of their property search and acquisition.

We can also assist private clients with the sourcing of prime properties in France (apartments and townhouses, seaside villas or large country estates).”

Domus Holmes Property Finder provide a full end-to-end property search and acquisition service covering every aspect of the residential property buying process: from strategy discussion and consultation through to search, shortlist, due diligence, inspection and viewings, negotiation and conveyancing management through to completion.

“We grant our clients exclusive access to the best properties before anyone else. Nearly 60% of the properties we buy for our clients are purchased before they even appeared on the open market.

“Over many years, we have built up excellent personal relationships with our contacts which, combined with our reputation, means we often hear about properties long before they become available to the open market.

If you would like to discuss your next property purchase in the South West of England, feel free to contact Jerome for a no-obligation conversation on +44 (0) 7734 115 098 or jerome@domusholmes.co.uk