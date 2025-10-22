Rebecca Regis Property Search Ltd
Based in Suffolk
Rebecca has over 18 years of buying experience across Suffolk, Norfolk and Essex.
Rebecca Regis has established herself as one of the leading buying agents in East Anglia. Leveraging extensive contacts, close relationships within the property, business and farming communities. Rebecca uncovers properties both on and ‘off’ the market, leaving no stone unturned.
More than a search agent, she is a dedicated partner, guiding clients along their journey from the initial search through to the final transaction and through the door of their new home.
Whether you’re seeking a country estate, coastal retreat, village house or family home, you can trust Rebecca Regis Property Search to deliver a bespoke experience that is tailored to your requirements.
