Westland London, established in 1969, specialise in fine period chimneypieces, fireplace accessories, fine furniture, lighting, and decorative and architectural antiques.

The company has built one of the finest and largest collections of antique chimneypieces in the world spanning the period from the 15th to the early 20th century; the product of over fifty years’ experience in the trade.

As specialists in antique fireplaces, Westland London has a team of restorers working to ensure that each object is preserved for centuries to come. These craftsmen have over 30 years’ experience using traditional techniques and antique tools to bring pieces back to life.

Buying an antique fireplace can be especially challenging and Westland London are always happy to help, whether it is looking at architectural plans, liaising with contractors, making an adjustment to ensure the perfect fit, or just being on hand to guide you through the selection process.

Working with antiques provides tremendous satisfaction and is an immense privilege. Tracing their provenance is an additional bonus, as each piece comes with a tangible, wholly unique, sense of history.

Westland London has clients all over the world, shipping pieces internationally whether it is the largest of fireplaces, or the most delicate of chandeliers. Detailed photography and meticulous descriptions allows clients to confidently purchase items without seeing them in the flesh, although the showroom is something not to be missed.

Whether you’re looking for something spectacular to finish a room or just to be inspired, Westland is certainly worth a visit.

