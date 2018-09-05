Cheltenham College may not be quite as famous as Cheltenham Ladies’ – there’s healthy rivalry – but the surroundings, Grade II*-listed Victorian buildings and a magnificent chapel, are no less gracious (the school was started to educate the sons of Victorian gentlemen in a spa town) and it’s acknowledged as a top public school.

It’s had much sporting success – riding, rowing, rackets, polo and water polo are on offer – as well as academic prowess. Alumni include ill-fated Arctic explorer Edward Wilson, writer Iain Sinclair and actor Jack Davenport. The start of the 2018-19 school year saw the first female head in 177 years: Nicola Huggett, who was also the first headmistress of Blundell’s.