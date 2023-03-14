Ludgrove School

Website www.ludgrove.net/ Address Ludgrove, Wokingham, Berkshire RG40- 3AB Social





Ludgrove Prep School may be small in size but has big ambitions for its 190 boys. Ludgrovians stand out from the crowd because they are full of purpose and brimming with questioning enthusiasm. As one of a handful of all boys’ prep schools that still provides full, fortnightly boarding, the boys get a huge amount out of their day, surrounded by friends, knowing that at weekends everyone is either in School, enjoying its 130 acres of grounds in rural Berkshire, or at home for an exeat. No boy feels left out or left behind.

About us

The continuity of care and education that a boarding school can offer is invaluable in providing a stable platform for a child’s development. First class academic education goes without saying but, in addition, a first-class boarding school is a particularly warm and caring environment where children’s confidence and character are developed, they are valued as individuals and learn to live in a community.

At Ludgrove, we are lucky to have outstanding team of vastly experienced staff – teachers, resident matrons, school nurses and boarding house parents – who get to know the boys very well and understand what makes each individual ‘tick’. Ludgrove specialises in getting to know boys as individuals, encouraging them to try new challenges and reach their potential, personally and academically.

Calling on our 130 years of experience, we ensure the ‘spotlight’ is on every child so that their confidence and character are nurtured at

every opportunity. This close relationship enables the School to guide each to their most suitable senior school destination. Every year, approximately 70% of the Year 8 cohort go to Eton, Harrow, Radley and Winchester with several securing scholarships each year.

We are proud of our legacy that friendships are made for life, boys can be boys and our unique spirit allows them to thrive in an atmosphere of happiness, high achievement, good manners and kindness.

In a Nutshell

– Fortnightly boarding prep school for boys aged 8-13 years old

– £2.5m Exploration Centre opened in 2021 providing one of the finest facilities for Science, Coding, Art, CDT and Ceramics in a prep school anywhere in the country

– A wealth of playing fields, cricket nets, squash and Fives courts, AstroTurf, 9-hole golf course and a 20m indoor swimming pool

– Vibrant Music Department delivering over 240 1:1 and LAMDA lessons a week

– 350-seat Theatre

– Exceptional pastoral care head by Mrs Barber, the Headmaster’s wife

– Delicious food cooked on-site using fresh local ingredients

– 130 acre rural setting just 35 minutes drive to Heathrow with local main line connections to Waterloo and Paddington stations

– On exeat weekends the School runs a bus service to Fulham Football Club

– Individual visits by appointment with the Registrar