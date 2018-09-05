Mowden Hall School

This is not only Northumberland’s only independent school offering boarding, but it’s part of the Cothill Trust group of schools. This includes Le Château de Sauveterre in France, of which the headmaster, Neal Bailey, was formerly directeur and where Year 7 spends a term gaining a Continental perspective on life.

Mowden moved to its present site, the 19th-century home of the Joicey family, in 1945; the 50 acres of grounds have an indoor swimming pool, climbing wall, bike course and camping, plus there’s plenty of opportunities to take advantage of this glorious county through fishing, camping and abseiling trips. A huge range of clubs includes saxophone, river scrambling, ten-pin bowling, fell walking, clay-pigeon shooting and even electric guitar.

180 pupils aged 3–13, co-ed, day and boarding

£3,100–£7,900