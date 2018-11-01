Stonyhurst College and Stonyhurst St Mary’s Hall

Website www.stonyhurst.ac.uk Telephone 01254 827073 Email admissions@stonyhurst.ac.uk Address Stonyhurst, Clitheroe, Lancashire, BB7 9PZ Social Twitter Facebook Instagram

Stonyhurst is the UK’s leading co-educational Catholic boarding and day school for 3 – 18 year olds. Founded in 1593, it is the oldest continuously active Jesuit school in the world. It has a 760-strong student body comprising the 480 pupils of Stonyhurst College plus the 280 pupils at its preparatory school, Stonyhurst St Mary’s Hall. Boarding is available from the age of seven. The school is located on a 1,000 acre rural estate near Clitheroe in Lancashire.

Ethos

Pupils at Stonyhurst pursue a life of purpose achieving academic excellence alongside spiritual and emotional growth and learn to embody their school motto, ‘Quant je puis’, meaning ‘as much as I can’, in every activity. Stonyhurst encourages each individual pupil to thrive by enabling them to find, develop and use their unique talents; creating great leaders and preparing them to be men and women for others.

Unique selling points

Oldest continuously active Jesuit school in the world

Celebrating 20 years of full co-education in 2019/2020

Co-curricular programme of over 100 activities to choose from

The world’s oldest museum in the English speaking language with over 65,000 historical books and artefacts

Academic excellence – top IB score of 41 in 2019

Exceptional pastoral care

Extensive facilities including a tennis dome, 25 metre swimming pool, golf course and our very own working observatory

Producing world leaders for over 425 years

The Curriculum

Our Prep School follows the international primary curriculum up to the age of 11. At the College we offer GCSE through to A-levels, as well as the Pre IB, IB Diploma and IB Career-Related Diploma. We have an extensive co-curricular programme with over 100 activities for pupils to choose from.

Games & The Arts

Our pupils achieve on the sports field, as well as in music, drama and dance. We have a national reputation for rugby and, as a fully co-educational school, a very strong reputation for hockey and netball. Our pupils have success in outdoor pursuits such as the Duke of Edinburgh Award, fell running and shooting. The Stonyhurst Combined Cadet Force is one of the oldest and most distinguished in the country.

Our sports centre includes a golf course, world class LTA-registered tennis dome, Olympic size all weather pitch, 37 fitness station multi gym and swimming pool. The Stonyhurst College Polo squad has recently been established. Opportunities in music, art, drama, dance, stage management, photography are also on offer.

Pastoral Care

Pupils at Stonyhurst are given the individual attention, resources and space in which to grow intellectually, spiritually and emotionally. They are encouraged to involve themselves fully in the opportunities on offer and to develop those qualities of character that will distinguish them in later life as ‘men and women for others’. A Jesuit education at Stonyhurst nurtures individuality and encourages generosity.

Scholarships

For particularly talented young people, Stonyhurst offers a range of scholarships for entry at 11+, 13+ and 16+.

How to visit

If you would like to visit us please contact our Admissions Team. Tel. 01254 827073.

Email: admissions@stonyhurst.ac.uk

We look forward to meeting you.