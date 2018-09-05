It goes without saying that Windermere School enjoys a spectacular setting in the Lake District. It’s got its own watersports centre – the only school one with Royal Yachting Association champion club status – with a fleet of boats and windsurfing, canoeing and kayaking.

Windermere is part of Round Square, an international network of 180 schools that espouse the ideals of the German-Jewish educationalist Kurt Hahn (founder of Gordonstoun) of internationalism, democracy, environment, adventure, leader-ship and service – the headmaster, Ian Lavender, was previously a Gordonstoun housemaster. It offers the IB and a few BTecs instead of A levels and is strong on languages, in part thanks to the large overseas contingent.