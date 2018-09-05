Bedford School

The urban surroundings obviously look very different to when the school was founded in 1552 by Edward VI, but it still represents an oasis in the town, with grounds running down to the river and a superb new theatre built on the site of a former church. A high-achieving school academically – the International Baccalaureate (IB) is also offered – and on the sports field.

Old Bedfordians include writers John Fowles and H. H. Munro (Saki), BBC Arts editor Will Gompertz, former England cricket captain Alastair Cook and comedian Al Murray. There are multiple transport links – Bedford is 35 minutes from London St Pancras – and the school has close ties with Bedford Girls’.