Unsurprisingly, as it’s surrounded by the Brecon hills, there’s a strong emphasis on the outdoor life (the headmaster is a former marine). The CCF is a big thing, with opportunities for helicopter and fixed-wing flying, but so is music – the chapel, restored by Gilbert Scott, is nearly 800 years old – and academic results.

Founded by Henry VIII on the site of the sacked Black Friars’ church, Christ College is the only boarding school in mid Wales; pupils are generally local and it’s a happy, close-knit community.

370 pupils aged 7–18, boarding and day, including junior school

£3,055–£9,681