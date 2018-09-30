King’s School, Chester

The King’s School in Chester proclaims its aim to be ‘opening minds to the love of learning’ – and academic excellence is the focus for this historic place, which in 2018 posted the best GCSE and A-Level results in Cheshire. For the past half a century the school has been based on a 33-acre site on the outskirts of Cheshire that has facilities including a swimming pool, a theatre and a boathouse on the River Dee where the school’s rowing club is based.

Pupils: 1,100, aged 4-18, co-ed

Fees: £9,150–£13,515

Motto: The King gave it, may God bless it