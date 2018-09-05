Loretto School

Sited around a fine 18th-century house in the small Regency town in which Edinburgh gentry took the sea air, Loretto uses the English system of A levels and GCSEs.

A small school (‘big on heart, big on ambition’), it’s internationally famed for its Golf Academy, which uses the Craigielaw and Archerfield courses and includes an indoor centre and studio with video analysis; seniors can play golf as their sole sport and a golf scholarship can be worth 10% of the fees. There’s also a dance studio, Loretto Radio, through which pupils learn presenting skills, and an in-demand pipe band that has accompanied Sir Paul McCartney and entertained the Pope.