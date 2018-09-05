Monmouth School for Boys

With playing fields running down to the River Wye and a mix of ancient and modern buildings, the school is very much part of the community of this small Welsh border town through rugby, music and the school theatre, the Blake.

Founded some 400 years ago by a member of the Haberdashers’ Company, it’s part of a group that includes Monmouth School for Girls, with which it has a joint sixth form from this term. Former Government chief scientific advisor Sir John Beddington, Robin Herd, who led the Concorde project, Olympic showjumper David Broome and rower and politician Lord Moynihan are among the alumni.

Sport is strong – many boys play rugby and cricket at county or national level.

500+ pupils, aged 11–18, plus junior school

£5,272–£10,687 (service families only pay 10% of boarding fees)