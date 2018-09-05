Nottingham High School

Nottingham Hill School was originally founded in 1513 in the city’s Lace Market. It moved in 1868 to its present site, a mix of old, 1980s and modern buildings, and now takes girls, although they’re still in the minority – there is collaboration with Nottingham Girls’ for music and drama. Last term, A-level students attended a seminar on Seamus Heaney at the university, the school’s Villiers Quartet played in the city’s chamber-music festival, there was a Classical trip to Greece and national success in chess and netball.

Selective and high-achieving all round, it sells itself as ‘an academic community’ and a ‘diverse, down-to-earth’ school (strapline: So much more). It’s turned out two cabinet-level politicians in Ken Clarke (Conservative) and Ed Balls (Labour), plus the writer D. H. Lawrence.

1,000 pupils aged 4–18, co-ed, day (including junior school)

£3,393–£4,955