Rockport School was founded in 1906, partly to prepare boys for the Royal Naval College at Dartmouth, it has its own beach on Belfast Lough, so there’s kayaking and sailing. Everyone plays golf once a week and there are fly-fishing and hill-walking clubs; the headmaster, George Vance, is a qualified mountain leader and takes children walking in the Morne Mountains.

As are Windermere and Milton Abbey, Rockport is part of Round Square and has an international flavour, with a strong American representation.