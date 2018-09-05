The situation – a magnificent, turreted Victorian mansion in 210 acres of beautiful parkland across the road from the Westonbirt Arboretum, Highgrove and the Beaufort Polo Club and adjacent to the Badminton (Horse Trials) estate – is a star of this high-achieving establishment, which offers an impressive range of subjects (including at BTec) for a small school and is strong on lacrosse.

Girls have the opportunity to sing in Gloucester Cathedral and perform at the Edinburgh Fringe. ‘The best thing Westonbirt has done for me is give me confidence,’ writes the departing head girl, who was offered a choral scholarship at Oriel College, Oxford. Westonbirt, which celebrates its 90th birthday this year, will accept day boys into Year 7 in 2019.