The Turquoise Holiday Company is one of the UK’s top tailormade holiday and honeymoon companies, specialising in bespoke itineraries to Australia, New Zealand, the South Pacific, North America, the Indian Ocean, Asia, Africa, the Caribbean and the Middle East. The company’s philosophy is simple and revolves around one word – passion – passion for the destinations they sell and passion for providing innovative service, honest expert advice and first-hand knowledge. The Turquoise team have scoured the globe, hand-picking the most romantic boutique retreats, unique experiences and luxury island hideaways. They take enormous pride in matching each and every client with their perfect holiday itinerary.