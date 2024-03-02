Coromandel Crewels

Website www.coromandel.co.uk Address (Strictly By Appointment Only): 8 Salamanca Crowthorne Berkshire RG45 6AP Social





Coromandel’s Handmade Crewel Embroidered fabrics could be regarded as the luxury textiles of the future, and are sure to become family heirlooms for generations to come. The upholstery weight backing cloth, which they specifically choose to have slow-made on a Handloom, and their exquisite and vibrant Crewels, which are embroidered entirely by hand, are the complete antithesis of today’s throwaway culture.

Over a period of months, the beautiful and durable fabrics are handmade, slowly but surely, by highly skilled artisans in a village based cottage industry in Kashmir. This slow process of human interaction, creating something beautiful solely by hand, is in direct contrast to the frenetic setting in which most cloth is now more cheaply made by power looms in city based factories.

By using only 100% natural and biodegradable fibres and dyes, Coromandel produce unique and appealing fabrics which are toxin and plastic free. At Coromandel, they believe that creating luxury curtains and fine upholstery for truly bespoke interiors does not need to be at the expense of the natural world. Their eco-friendly, slow made Crewel and Handloom fabrics are designed to be kind to the environment, as well as to us.

As Mahatma Gandhi said ‘ There is more to life than increasing its speed’.

For further details vist www.coromandel.co.uk