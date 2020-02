In An Artist’s Tale, British author and artist Sue Exton offers a journey into the joy of art. Focusing on the use of watercolour pencils, specifically Inktense, a new collection by Derwent, she shares how to get started creating your own drawings. In this work, she presents a collection of a variety of her drawings from flowers, to landscape, to abstracts. Exton discusses the creation of each piece and gives tips, tricks, advice, and techniques for creating on your own.