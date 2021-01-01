Website https://cornwellmanor.com/ Email Charlotte@cornwellmanor.com Address Cornwell Manor, Cornwell, Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire OX7 6TT Social





Cornwell Manor is a beautiful Georgian manor house, set within its own village and 2000 acres of rolling Cotswold countryside in an AONB. It is available for exclusive hire during the summer months as a wedding venue, sleeping up to 24 guests for a minimum 3- night stay.

Offering a variety of backdrops for the most discerning eye, you have the choice of a few equally exquisite settings for your marquee: within the pretty Italianate gardens designed by Clough Williams-Ellis, in the private walled garden of the ballroom, or in the fields above a series of lakes in the bucolic English countryside.

