The prettiest Easter eggs for 2025

Massive chocolate Easter egg
Bettys
Grande Easter egg

Marbled chocolate easter egg
The Newt in Somerset
Marbled Chocolate Easter Egg

Half milk half dark chocolate easter egg
Chococo
50/50 Half Milk, Half Dark Easter Egg to share

Pretty piped easter egg
Neuhaus
Nougatine and gianduja Easter egg

Giant dark choc easter egg

Claridge's
Dark chocolate Easter egg

Milk choc honeycomb egg
Salcombe Dairy
Milk chocolate honeycomb egg

Pistachio kataifi breton egg
Melt
Pistachio & Kataifi Breton Egg

Seasalt dark choc egg
Rococo
Sea salt dark chocolate egg

Venchi white choc and salted nuts gourmet egg
Venchi 1878
White chocolate and salted nuts gourmet egg

Billionaire filled Easter egg
Cutter & Squidge
Billionaire filled Easter egg

Mini Easter chocolate egg nest
Daylesford Organic
Spring birdhouse with chocolate praline eggs

Hot cross bun chicken Easter chocolate
Pump Street Chocolate
Hot cross bun chicken and eggs box

Opulent overlaid dark egg
Artisan du Chocolat
Opulent overlaid dark egg

Pierre Marcolini easter egg
Pierre Marcolini
Giant Easter egg on two drawers

Praline easter egg
Läderach
Praline milk egg

Praline scotch egg
Fortnum & Mason
Easter praline scotch egg

Chocolat rabbit
La Maison du Chocolat
Large Easter milk chocolate rabbit moulding

Milk flat egg
Pierre Hermé
Jeu de Dames milk chocolate egg

