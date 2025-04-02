The prettiest Easter eggs for 2025
Warning: Don't read if hungry.
Sign up for the Country Life Newsletter
Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox.
Rosie is Country Life's Digital Content Director & Travel Editor. She joined the team in July 2014 — following a brief stint in the art world. In 2022, she edited the magazine's special Queen's Platinum Jubilee issue and coordinated Country Life's own 125 birthday celebrations. She has also been invited to judge a travel media award and chaired live discussions on the London property market, sustainability and luxury travel trends.
-
-
The V&A and Burberry announce landmark Fashion Gallery makeover
The V&A is renovating one of its largest and most-visited spaces — with support from British fashion house Burberry.
By Amie Elizabeth White Published
-
A spectacular coastal estate in Dorset set on its own private peninsula
This 160-acre estate is part nature reserve and part country home, with a beautiful Arts-and-Crafts home at its heart.
By Arabella Youens Last updated
-
An Italian-inspired recipe for lemon-butter pasta shells with spring greens, ricotta and pangrattato
Spring greens are just about to come into their own, so our Kitchen Garden columnist reveals exactly what to do with them.
By Melanie Johnson Published
-
Curious Questions: What is the greatest April Fool's prank ever played?
As April 1 looms, Martin Fone tells the tale of one of the finest stunts ever pulled off.
By Martin Fone Published
-
Tom Parker Bowles's Tour de Fromage, from creamy Camembert and spicy, pungent Époisses to the 'mighty, swaggering Roqueforts'
The chef and food writer Tom Parker Bowles picks out his all-time favourite cheeses from across the Channel in France, from buxom, creamy Camembert to mighty, swaggering Roquefort.
By Tom Parker Bowles Published
-
'For here is pure noodle nirvana': How to make Tom Parker Bowles's favourite Thai soup
The best bit about south-eat Asian-inspired soups is the fact that you can make them entirely your own, from mellow and comforting to blow-your-head-off hot.
By Tom Parker Bowles Published
-
Gill Meller's recipe for wild garlic pesto
The appearance of wild garlic is a sure sign that spring is on the way. Make the most of it with this quick and easy recipe for 'intense' pesto.
By Gill Meller Published
-
Sarson's malt vinegar is the best British condiment to pair with chips — and we won't hear otherwise
Vibrant, tangy and laced with a depth of flavour, Sarson’s malt vinegar is hard to beat — even in its 230th year.
By Rob Crossan Published
-
'We can grow in four acres what would require 800 to 1,000 acres in conventional farming'
Vertical as opposed to horizontal cultivation of fruits and vegetables could be the future of food production — and the answer to Britain's food security problem. Jane Wheatley reports.
By Jane Wheatley Published
-
Kendal Mint Cake: The happy accident that fuelled the first ascent of Everest
What started out as a happy accident, went on to become the world’s best-travelled confectionery.
By Harry Pearson Published