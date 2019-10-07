The 2019 Canape of the Year awards: Entries open for the most mouthwatering competition of the year

Country Life has teamed up with Plain English and Mountfield Winery in pursuit of the most delectable party food.

Creating the perfect canapé is a complex art. Not only does it have to be pleasing to eye and palate, but it must be sufficiently robust not to fall apart in the hand. This year, Country Life Editor Mark Hedges; co-founder of Plain English Tony Niblock; TV critic William Sitwell; and chef Marianne Lumb have the job of choosing the perfect morsel.

Entries are invited from caterers and restaurants. Contestants should submit the name and ingredients of their canapé to lucy.hall@ti-media.com by October 11.

Shortlisted entrants will be invited to submit 12 examples of the canapé for judging, at Plain English’s Marylebone showroom, London W1, on October 23. The winner will be announced on November 27.

Last year’s winner, Rocket’s ‘Tuna Sea Garden’ was described by self-confessed ‘professional fusspot’ William Sitwell as being ‘as pretty and inventive as it was tasty’ — it’s a high bar for those who would aim to dethrone them.

To enter, caterers and restaurants should submit the name and ingredients of their canapé to lucy.hall@ti-media.com. Best of luck to all.