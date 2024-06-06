A taste of The Season: How to make Pimm’s Pavlova

It's the time of the year where strawberries take centre stage — use this 'thoroughly British' recipe to celebrate this succulent red fruit with our favourite summertime drink.

It’s the essential fruit of the summer months — think Wimbledon, Henley, Ascot and Glyndebourne — and it’s one of the most flavoursome. We are, of course, speaking of the strawberry. Delicious on their own (or, with cream), they are also more than wonderful when used to make a range of delicious desserts.

I’m a big fan of a strawberry-and-cream traybake with pistachios. Make a soft vanilla sponge, spread some softly whipped cream over the top, and then arrange some sliced strawberries in rows to cover the whole tray. Scatter over some chopped pistachios, serve in slices and, hey presto, you’ve got yourself a delicious dessert.

For something a bit more challenging, but indeed more rewarding, give this Pimm’s Pavlova a try.

Recipe: Pimm’s Pavlova

Ingredients:

500g strawberries, hulled and sliced, plus extra for decoration

75ml Pimm’s

1tbspn caster sugar

6 egg whites

300g caster sugar

2tspn cornflour

1tspn white-wine vinegar

2tspn vanilla-bean paste

600ml double cream, softly whipped

300g lemon curd

1 orange, thinly sliced

A handful fresh mint

Method:

Preheat your oven to 150˚C/300˚F/gas mark 2 and line three baking trays with parchment, on the reverse of which you will have drawn 25cm (10in) circles.

Add the sliced strawberries to a bowl with the Pimm’s and sugar. Cover and chill for a minimum of an hour or overnight.

Make the meringue by adding the egg whites to a stand mixer with the whisk attachment and, starting at slow speed, whisk until foaming and then, increasing the speed, whisk until stiffening. Add the sugar a spoonful at a time until all is incorporated. Next, add the cornflour, vinegar and vanilla. Whisk until combined.

Divide the meringue into equal portions and shape into 25cm (10in) circles on the prepared baking trays.

Place the trays in the oven and bake for 10 minutes before lowering the temperature to 135˚C/275˚F/gas mark 1 and bake for an hour. Cool completely in the oven.

When ready to serve, place the first meringue layer onto a serving plate and spread with one-third of the whipped cream. Next, add one-third of the lemon curd and then spoon over half the macerated strawberries. For the top layer, add the rest of the whipped cream and lemon curd and then top with fresh strawberries, orange slices and fresh mint.

This is best served within a few hours of assembling, but can still be enjoyed if kept refrigerated for 24 hours.