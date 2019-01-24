Burns Night: What it is, where to go, what to do if you want to play host

One of the great days of the year is almost upon us for Scots around the world.

What is Burns Night?

It’s a celebration of the life and work of Scotland’s national poet, Robert Burns (1759-96). Affectionately known as Rabbie Burns, or sometimes the Bard of Ayrshire, he was one of the forefathers of the Romantic movement. His work has inspired generations of poets, writers and even political activists.

When does Burns Night fall?

It’s observed on Burns’s birthday, 25 January, though many Scots across the world hold their ‘Burns Supper’ on the nearest weekend. And Scots really do celebrate: it’s become at least as visible a national day in Scotland as St Andrew’s Day, which falls on November 30.

How long have people been celebrating Burns Night?

Since 1801, when a small gathering of his friends was held in July – on the fifth anniversary of the poet’s untimely death at the age of just 37. A few months later the Burns club in Greenock (which still exists today) held a similar celebration on what would have been the poet’s 43rd birthday. The tradition has continued ever since.

What do I need to do to hold my own Burns Supper?

A haggis. Neeps (turnips) and tatties (mashed potato). Whisky. A room full of friends. A bagpiper, to ‘pipe in the haggis’ as it’s carried in on a silver salver. A fancy knife with which to divide the haggis. And someone in attendance who can give a decent reading of ‘Address to a Haggis‘ – the magical poem by Burns which contains this immortal line: “Great chieftan o the puddin’-race!”

There are other bits and pieces which you could also go ahead with. Die-hard traditionalists, for example, will insist that a starter of cullen skink (or some other traditional Scottish soup) is non-negotiable. But we’ll forgive you if you pass on that, or if time, money or logistics mean you have to use a CD or a Youtube clip to provide the bagpipes.

[HOW TO HOST A BURNS NIGHT SUPPER: The Complete Guide]

One more thing though: you probably ought to say the Selkirk Grace before anybody tucks in.

Some hae meat an canna eat,

And some wad eat that want it;

But we hae meat, and we can eat,

And sae let the Lord be thankit.

Do I really need to eat the haggis?

Yes. Just man-up (or woman-up) and get stuck in, because it’s a genuinely delicious dish. As for all that nonsense you may have heard about how it is made? The stories are all entirely true… but before you turn your nose up, just ask yourself what you think most sausages are made of.

If you really insist on not eating a full, delicious plate of haggis, neeps and tatties, you could always try this: a blob of haggis surround by little piped towers of mashed potato and mashed turnip, and all served up on a Nairn oatcake. It’s the sort of canapé Rabbie himself might have approved of – particularly if it were passed round by a comely serving girl. The naughty poet fathered three of his twelve children via various domestic staff across Scotland.

Where can I go to join the celebrations?

Top of the list for those who really want to do it in style is The Robert Burns Birthplace Museum event at the house where Burns was born in Alloway. It’s a hefty £250, but for a once-in-a-lifetime evening with a piper, toasts, recitations, music and speeches, it feels like the definitive experience for a Burns devotee.

The museum is running more events during the week as well, including for the first time this year a ‘Burns Supper Drive Thru’ – honestly, we’re not making this up – which costs £6.50 for some ‘Pollok Williamson haggis, chappit neeps and mashed tatties with a whisky sauce, followed by a Tunnock’s tea cake, all washed down with a can of Irn Bru.’

Restaurants, bars and distillieries around the country (and indeed the world) will be running special events. Here’s a few of them to consider: