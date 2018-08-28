Recipe: Crab-and-sweetcorn dauphinoise with corn on the cob and lobster

Melanie Johnson brings us this innovative take on a french classic, along with a bonus easy corn chowder recipe.

serves 4

Ingredients

3 corn on the cob

1 finely diced red onion

3 finely diced red chillies

750g peeled potatoes

(about 4 large potatoes)

200g white crab meat

300ml double cream

100ml crème fraîche

150ml whole milk

4 corn on the cob (with husks pulled up and tied to use as handles on the barbecue)

4 lobster tails

100g melted butter

6 crushed cloves garlic

A handful chopped parsley

Butter for greasing

Method

Cut the corn from the three cobs into a bowl with the onion and chilies. Use a mandolin to thinly slice the potatoes and arrange a quarter of them in a single layer, overlapping slightly, in a large buttered dish.

Sprinkle a third of the corn, onion and chilli over them and top with a third of the while crab meat. Repeat with remaining potatoes, corn mixture and crabmeat, ending with a potato layer.

In a jug, whisk together the double cream, crème fraîche and milk. Add seasoning and then pour it over the potatoes, where it should come to just beneath the surface.

Bake the dauphinosie for about an hour and a half or until the potatoes are tender (a table knife should cut through easily) and the top is golden, with cream bubbling at the edges.

Cook the corn on the cob and lobster tails on the barbecue. The corn will take about ten minutes, turning frequently, and the lobster tails a little less, depending on how hot your coals are.

One they’re cooked, mix together the melted butter, crushed garlic and parsley and spoon it over both lobster and corn. Serve with the dauphinoise and a delicious green salad – I dressed mine with a simple vinaigrette whizzed up with half an avocado.

Easy corn chowder

serves 2

Method

Fry a chopped onion in a little butter and cook until translucent, but not browned. Add 2 medium–sized, peeled potatoes chopped into cubes and pour in enough chicken stock to cover them.

Cook until tender, then add the kernels from 2 corn cobs. Simmer gently to cook through, then stir in a handful of freshly chopped parsley and a splash of cream.

Use a stick blender to roughly blend the soup so that it’s still chunky.