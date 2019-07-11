A deliciously summery strawberry and hazelnut-meringue roulade with hazelnut praline

Looking for a new summer dessert? If you have the courage and patience to attempt a meringue roulade, this combination of flavours is sure to delight the palette. Thank Melanie Johnson.

Ingredients

For the meringue:

5 egg whites

250g caster sugar

50g chopped and toasted

hazelnuts

For the hazelnut praline:

50g caster sugar

25g whole hazelnuts

For the filling:

600ml double cream

1tspn vanilla-bean paste

500g strawberries, chopped, plus a few extra to garnish

Method