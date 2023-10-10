How to store apples

Storing apples is neither complicated nor expensive.
All you need to store apples safely is plenty of newspaper and a sizeable basket or, alternatively, an apple storage tray. From then on, a little care is needed to ensure that rotten apples aren’t spoiling good ones.
The first rule is to only pick them when they are ripe which is when they fall off in your hand with a gentle twist.
Wrap each apple loosely in sheets of newspaper but try and avoid using sections that are covered with coloured ink, which can be poisonous.
One of the easiest ways to spoil a batch of apples is to allow them to bruise. Only perfect apples should be stored so give each one a good once-over for cracks, bruises and imperfections before packing.
Place the wrapped apples in a box or a seed tray. Once the boxes are full, keep them in a cool, dark place but don’t let them freeze as they will instantly bruise.
Pantries and garages are the obvious solution (particularly if they have outside walls) however, some warn not to store them with potatoes which release a harmless gas as they age which reacts with the apples.
Long-life apples that will keep beautifully in storage
Ashmeads Kernel, Blenheim Orange, Bramley, Coxs, Howgate Wonder, Kidds Orange Red, Lanes Prince Albert, Pixie, Russets & Winter Gem.
As a rule of thumb, tart and thick-skinned varieties keep for longer than sweet ones. Equally, apples that ripen later in the year will store for longer than the early varieties, such as ‘Discovery’, which should be eaten almost immediately after picking. Some even taste better after a couple of months in storage.
