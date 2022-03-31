Recipe: The ultimate ways to cook new potatoes

A bowl of hot buttery new potatoes, especially if you’ve dug them up yourself, is one of life's simplest pleasures, says our Kitchen Garden Cook, Melanie Johnson. But there are ways to go further with them.

Melanie shares three ways to make the most of them, from delicious and simple roasted new potatoes, to a classic Austrian dish known as Gröstl, to a meatball recipe which complements potatoes perfectly.

Recipe: Tyrolean-style new potatoes, aka Tyrolean Gröstl

An indulgent and comforting dish from the mountains.

Ingredients

750g new potatoes

Bacon lardons

1 large onion

Olive oil

A sprinkling of Caraway seeds

Eggs

Sauerkraut

Method

Boil new potatoes for 15 minutes and then drain.

Fry a sliced onion in a large frying pan with olive oil.

Slice the potatoes in half and add them to the onion, together with bacon lardons.

Fry until the potatoes have browned and the bacon is crisp. Sprinkle over caraway seeds and add fried eggs on top.

Serve the frying pan to the table with a bowl of sauerkraut on the side

Recipe: Chicken and Parmesan meatballs with roasted new potatoes and salsa verde

Serves 4

Ingredients

750g new potatoes, halved

A generous splash olive oil

For the meatballs

250g chicken, minced or finely chopped

30g Parmesan, grated

3 spring onions, white part, diced

1 egg

65g ground almonds

For the salsa verde

6 anchovy fillets (optional)

A handful each of fresh basil, fresh parsley and fresh mint

3 cloves garlic

1tbspn capers

100ml olive oil

To serve

3 spring onions, green part of, sliced on an angle

2 avocados, sliced

40g flaked almonds, lightly toasted

75ml soured cream

A bunch basil leaves

½tspn chilli flakes

Method

Preheat your oven to 180˚C fan/200˚C/400˚F/gas mark 6

Add the halved new potatoes to a large roasting tray, pour over the olive oil and mix well so they’re evenly coated.

To a mixing bowl, add the minced or chopped chicken, Parmesan, diced spring onion, egg and ground almonds. Season well and mix everything together before rolling into even-sized meatballs. This quantity should make about 12. Add these to the large roasting tray with the potatoes and bake for 45 minutes.

Prepare the salsa verde by mixing all the ingredients either in a blender or with a pestle and mortar. Bring to a coarse paste and add olive oil to loosen the texture if required. Set aside until ready to use.

Take the roasting tray from the oven and remove everything to a warmed serving platter. Drizzle over the salsa verde, scatter over sliced spring onions, add the slices of avocado, dollops of soured cream, fresh basil leaves, flaked almonds and finish with a light sprinkling of chilli flakes. Serve immediately.

Recipe: Easy garlic and rosemary roasted new potatoes

Boil new potatoes for 15 minutes. Drain and tip onto an oven tray with a generous glug of olive oil.

Add cloves of garlic, skins on to be removed once cooked, and sprigs of rosemary.

Roast in a hot oven for 15 minutes or until the potatoes are crisping nicely. Sprinkle with salt and pepper and serve.