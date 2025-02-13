Celeriac-crusted cod with chorizo butter and romanesco sauce
Make the most of seasonal celeriac whilst it's still around with this easy mid-week or weekend recipe.
Celeriac, with its knobbly charm, is a versatile root that’s perfect for mashing, roasting or adding depth of flavour to soups and casseroles.
Celeriac-crusted cod with chorizo butter and romanesco sauce
Ingredients
For the romanesco sauce
2 roasted red peppers, jarred or freshly roasted, skins removed
50g almonds and/or hazelnuts, toasted
1 clove garlic, grated
1 tspn smoked paprika
Sign up for the Country Life Newsletter
Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox.
1 tbspn red wine vinegar
A good splash of olive oil,
½ lemon, juice of (plus see below)
For the fish
4 cod fillets
1 celeriac, peeled and coarsely grated
50g panko breadcrumbs
2 tbspn parsley, chopped
1 lemon, zest of (plus see below)
2 tbspn olive oil
For the chorizo butter
100g chorizo, finely diced
50g butter
1 clove garlic, grated
Fresh rosemary and thyme
½ lemon, juice of
Method
Preheat your oven to 180˚C fan/200˚C/400˚F/gas mark 6.
Either in a pestle and mortar or a processor, combine the red peppers, almonds, garlic, smoked paprika, red wine vinegar, olive oil and lemon juice with some seasoning until you have a coarse paste. Set aside.
Make the celeriac crust by mixing together in a bowl the grated celeriac, breadcrumbs, parsley, lemon zest and olive oil, and season well.
Take a baking dish and spread the romanesco sauce over the base. Place the cod fillets on top and then spoon onto each a generous layer of the celeriac crust, pressing gently down to keep it in place.
Bake the cod in the preheated oven for 20–25 minutes, by which time the crust should be golden and the fish opaque and flakey.
When the cod is in the oven, cook the diced chorizo in a small pan until it releases its oils and becomes crispy. Add the butter, garlic and herbs, stirring until the butter melts and turns slightly golden. Stir in the lemon juice and keep warm.
To serve, place a cod fillet on each plate with the romanesco sauce and a drizzle of the chorizo butter. Serve with steamed greens and rice or roasted or mashed potatoes.
-
-
Get lost in the whispers of a running stream at a one-bedroom Cornish cottage
Formerly the studio and retreat of renowned artist Lamorna Birch, this small home near Lamorna Cove is a delight in every single way.
By James Fisher Published
-
Name that mouse! And nine more to test you in our Quiz of the Day
Adorable rodents, a surprisingly affordable Surrey mansion and a classic Van Gogh find their place in Wednesday's quiz.
By Toby Keel Published
-
Dawn Chorus: 2,400 pristine acres of The Highlands for sale, plus the ultimate boiled egg in a mere 32 minutes
By Toby Keel Published
-
'I thought we were forgotten': The Ritz Restaurant has been awarded a second Michelin Star
Chef John Williams has won his long-awaited second Star, plus all the other Michelin winners (and losers) you need to know about.
By Rosie Paterson Published
-
Curious questions: Why do we use Seville oranges to make marmalade?
Why do we use Seville oranges to make marmalade when there are more than 400 other varieties available worldwide? And do they really make the best preserve? Jane Wheatley investigates.
By Jane Wheatley Published
-
Hangover cures from some of Britain's greatest writers
From Hemingway to Wodehouse, we reveal the hangover remedies of literary greats.
By Emma Hughes Published
-
Sophie Grigson: My eight favourite dishes of a lifetime
What would be your eight dream dishes of a lifetime? Chef, TV presenter and food writer Sophie Grigson shared hers with Toby Keel.
By Toby Keel Published
-
Country Life's 10 best recipes of 2020, from scotch eggs and banana bread to the ultimate shepherd's pie
We've gone back through the 2020 archives to see the most-viewed recipes of the past 12 months. If this collection doesn't make you feel hungry, we hope you get your sense of taste back soon.
By Toby Keel Published
-
How to make blackberry jam: A quick and easy recipe
Reader Sam reveals how to make simple fruit jam in 20 minutes without pectin or a thermometer.
By Country Life Published
-
24 Christmas disasters to make you feel better about burning the turkey, from poisoned guests to 7,000 acres of fire damage
Rough Christmas? Fear not, we have two dozen tales of how it could certainly get worse. Thank Kit Hesketh-Harvey.
By Kit Hesketh-Harvey Published