Celeriac, with its knobbly charm, is a versatile root that’s perfect for mashing, roasting or adding depth of flavour to soups and casseroles.

Celeriac-crusted cod with chorizo butter and romanesco sauce

Ingredients

For the romanesco sauce

2 roasted red peppers, jarred or freshly roasted, skins removed

50g almonds and/or hazelnuts, toasted

1 clove garlic, grated

1 tspn smoked paprika

1 tbspn red wine vinegar

A good splash of olive oil,

½ lemon, juice of (plus see below)

For the fish

4 cod fillets

1 celeriac, peeled and coarsely grated

50g panko breadcrumbs

2 tbspn parsley, chopped

1 lemon, zest of (plus see below)

2 tbspn olive oil

For the chorizo butter

100g chorizo, finely diced

50g butter

1 clove garlic, grated

Fresh rosemary and thyme

½ lemon, juice of

Method

Preheat your oven to 180˚C fan/200˚C/400˚F/gas mark 6.

Either in a pestle and mortar or a processor, combine the red peppers, almonds, garlic, smoked paprika, red wine vinegar, olive oil and lemon juice with some seasoning until you have a coarse paste. Set aside.

Make the celeriac crust by mixing together in a bowl the grated celeriac, breadcrumbs, parsley, lemon zest and olive oil, and season well.

Take a baking dish and spread the romanesco sauce over the base. Place the cod fillets on top and then spoon onto each a generous layer of the celeriac crust, pressing gently down to keep it in place.

Bake the cod in the preheated oven for 20–25 minutes, by which time the crust should be golden and the fish opaque and flakey.

When the cod is in the oven, cook the diced chorizo in a small pan until it releases its oils and becomes crispy. Add the butter, garlic and herbs, stirring until the butter melts and turns slightly golden. Stir in the lemon juice and keep warm.

To serve, place a cod fillet on each plate with the romanesco sauce and a drizzle of the chorizo butter. Serve with steamed greens and rice or roasted or mashed potatoes.