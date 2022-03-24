How to make Emily Scott’s Cornish clotted cream and lemon drizzle Bundt cake

Delicious at any time, but this lemon drizzle Bundt cake recipe from Cornish chef Emily Scott — which goes heavy on the clotted cream — is ideal for Mother's Day.

Award-winning chef Emily Scott has built an enviable CV in recent years, winning great acclaim with her restaurants in Cornwall — the latest of which is at Watergate Bay, on the North Cornwall coast between Padstow and Newquay.

Here, she shares a mouthwatering recipe that’s heavy on a true Cornish favourite: Rodda’s Clotted Cream, with whom Emily is now working. And while it comes to us just in time for Mother’s Day, but which is a wonderful treat at any time of year — all the more so for being quick, simple and delicious.

Recipe: Rodda’s Cornish clotted cream and lemon drizzle Bundt cake



Ingredients

Serves 10

500g Rodda’s Cornish clotted cream

Finely grated zest and juice of 4 lemons

450g caster sugar

4 medium eggs, free range

30ml Rodda’s Cornish milk

400g self raising flour

For the lemon drizzle

4 tbsp granulated sugar zest and juice of 4 lemons

To serve

Spoonfuls of Rodda’s clotted cream

To decorate

Primrose flowers, extra granulated sugar

Method

Preheat the oven to 180°C (160°C fan/356°F)

Bundt tin 25x25x9cm (lightly oiled)

Beat the caster sugar and eggs in a large bowl until light and fluffy and doubled in size. In a separate bowl grate the lemon zest and squeeze in the juice, add the Rodda’s clotted cream and stir together.

Gently beat in the Rodda’s clotted cream and lemon mix into the sugar and eggs, then add the milk. Sift the flour and gently fold into the mixture until well combined.

Spoon the mixture into the prepared tin and level off the top. Bake the Bundt cake for 45 minutes to 1 hour or until a skewer inserted into the centre of the cake comes out clean. Remove from the oven and leave the cake to cool in the tin for 10 minutes, before turning out onto a wire rack to finish cooling, after 10 minutes carefully transfer to the plate you would like the cake to be served on.

For the drizzle, mix the lemon juice, zest and granulated sugar in a small pan. Heat gently until the sugar dissolves, allowing to cool. When the cake is still warm make little holes with a skewer or cocktail stick ready to pour the syrup evenly over the cake.

Sprinkle the cake with more granulated sugar to decorate, and spring flowers. Cut into slices and serve with extra spoonfuls of Rodda’s clotted cream.