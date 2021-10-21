How to make gnudi — the feather-light cousin of gnocchi — with wild mushrooms and chorizo

Wild mushroom season is upon us, and what better way to celebrate than with this delectable concoction of ingredients.
‘Now is the time to gather wild mushrooms and enjoy their versatility in so many dishes,’ says our kitchen garden chef, Melanie Johnson, as she shares this classic dish.
Recipe: Wild mushrooms with ricotta and herb gnudi and chorizo
Ingredients (serves 4)
For the gnudi
- 250g ricotta
- 125g Parmesan, grated, plus extra to serve
- 1 egg
- 50g breadcrumbs
- 2 tbspn parsley (plus extra for the end)
- Semolina flour for dusting
For the mushrooms and sauce
- 75g chorizo
- 1 onion, diced
- 2 cloves garlic, grated
- 700g mixed mushrooms, cleaned and sliced
- 1 tspn wholegrain mustard
- 100ml white wine
- 250ml vegetable stock
- 200ml crème fraîche
Method
Make the gnudi by combining the ricotta, Parmesan, egg, parsley and some seasoning. Mix everything together until combined. Form into golf ball-sized pieces and roll in the semolina. Place them on a tray and chill until ready to use (at least half an hour).
In a large frying pan, fry the chorizo until golden. Remove to a plate and then lower the heat and add the onion. Cook until soft and translucent and then add the garlic for a minute.
Remove to the plate with the chorizo. Add the mushrooms to the pan, together with the mustard, and cook until soft. Pour in the white wine and reduce by a third. Add the stock and return everything to the pan. Heat through and simmer to reduce the stock and then stir through the crème fraîche.
Bring a saucepan of water to the boil and add the gnudi. When they rise to the top, they’re cooked.
Drain and tip them into a frying pan of foaming butter and gently brown them so they’re lightly toasted rather than overly dark. Add them to the mushrooms and serve the whole pan to the table, with freshly chopped parsley and grated Parmesan scattered over the top.
