How to make honey- and thyme-roasted apricots with almond pannacotta bundt and toasted almonds

Sweet and juicy apricots aren’t always easy to find, but when you do, they’re a summer highlight, says Melanie Johnson.

Growing your own — Mark Diacono’s piece on how to grow apricots will show you how — and it’s worth the efforts, since they are delightful and versatile. They can even be served as a sort of fruity take on eggs benedict. Halve apricots and remove the stones, then add a generous piece of mozzarella and roast in a moderate oven until the fruits are juicy and the mozzarella has melted.

Remove from the oven, then brush the toasted sourdough slices with olive oil and add lightly dressed peppery rocket leaves. Top with the apricots and mozzarella and drizzle over some pesto and toasted pine nuts, and serve.

For really something special, though, this recipe below is a summer dessert that will have people asking you how it was done.

Recipe: Honey- and thyme-roasted apricots with almond pannacotta bundt and toasted almonds

Ingredients

Serves 8

7 platinum-grade gelatine leaves

1tspn vanilla

850ml double cream

500ml whole milk

75g caster sugar

¼tspn almond essence

8 apricots, halved, stones removed

3tbspn caster sugar

8 thyme sprigs

3tbspn honey

50g toasted flaked almonds

Method

Prepare a bundt tin by brushing it lightly with vegetable oil.

Put the gelatine leaves in a bowl with cold water and leave to soften.

First, prepare the pannacotta. In a saucepan, bring to a gentle simmer the vanilla, double cream, milk, sugar and almond essence, then remove from the heat. Squeeze the water from the gelatine leaves and whisk them into the flavoured cream until fully dissolved. Pass the cream through a fine mesh sieve into a jug and then pour into the bundt tin. Refrigerate until set, about four hours.

Preheat your oven to 160˚C fan/180˚C/350˚F/gas mark 4.

Place the apricots cut side up on a baking tray. Sprinkle over the caster sugar and add the thyme sprigs. Roast for about 20 minutes or until juicy. Remove from the oven, discard the thyme and drizzle over the honey. Cool to room temperature.

Invert the pannacotta onto a serving plate. Arrange the roasted apricots in the centre of the bundt and then scatter the flaked almonds over the whole thing. You could add an extra drizzle of honey and a few sprigs of thyme to make it pretty. Perfect for summer entertaining.