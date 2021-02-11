How to make Quilon’s stuffed quail’s legs

The Michelin-star winning chefs at Quilon share a delicious recipe.

Good news has been thin on the ground in the restaurant industry, but the recent announcement of the latest Michelin stars for 2021 gave a number of eateries around the country something to celebrate.

Amongst those was Quilon, the south-west Indian restaurant at the Taj hotel at 51 Buckingham Gate. The Quilon’s head chef, Sriram Aylur, has been in charge of the menu here since it opened in 1999; the restaurant won a Michelin star in 2008, and has now retained it for the fourteenth consecutive year.

The most popular dishes on Quilon’s menu include delicacies such as Mangalorean chicken and Masala Dosa; here, the team shares a recipe for quail’s legs.

Recipe: Quilon’s stuffed quail’s legs

Ingredients

For the quail

Four quail (deboned and skinned reserve the bone and discarded skin)

1 onion (finely chopped)

1-inch piece of ginger

One curry leaf sprig

¼ tbsp turmeric

¼ tsp chaat masala

Pinch of Aamchoor powder

1/4 tsp fennel powder

Salt to taste

50g fresh coriander

1 tbsp oil

For the sauce

500ml quail Stock

15ml oil

1tsp fennel seeds

1 onion finely chopped

1 inch ginger, finely chopped

1 curry leaf sprig

1/4 tsp turmeric

1/4 tsp chilli powder

2 tomatoes finely chopped

50g fresh coriander stem

Salt to taste

Method

To prepare the quail

Roughly mince the quail meat in a mixer and keep aside.

Clean the wing and leg bone, cut the joints into two, you should be able to get eight bones all together. Roast for few minutes and keep aside.

Heat oil in a pan and sauté onion until brown. Add ginger, curry leaves, turmeric chaat masala, amchoor powder, fennel powder, salt and fresh coriander and cook for one minute.

Add this mixture to the quail meat and mix thoroughly together, adjust the seasoning.

Now divide the mixture into eight equal portions and reconstruct them into a quail leg. Skewer each leg with piece of bone so that it holds the shape.

To make the sauce

Heat the oil in a pan and add fennel, onion, ginger and curry leaves, then stir and add turmeric, chilli and tomato.

Cook until tomatoes are soft and add the coriander stem, along with the stock.

Adjust the seasoning. Bring it to boil and simmer for 5-10 minutes.

Remove from the heat and blitz in hand blender, then pass through a strainer.

To put it all together

Heat little oil in a pan or griddle and sear the quail. Place on a roasting tray and roast for 3 to 4 minutes.

Meanwhile, heat the sauce in a pan, then serve all together.