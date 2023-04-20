How to make radish and radicchio risotto

Melanie Johnson shares a recipe that brings zing and colour to a classic risotto.

‘Radishes are peppery little firecrackers that spice things up and add the prettiest pink,’ says our Kitchen Garden Cook, Melanie Johnson.

They can be deployed in fantastically easy ways, she adds: ‘Simply place radishes and new potatoes in a roasting tray and drizzle with olive oil. Add garlic cloves in their skins, shake the tray to coat everything, season well and roast for 40 minutes. Squeeze the garlic out of the skins, mix well and serve.’

Sometimes the simplest ideas really are the best, but

Recipe:

Ingredients

Serves 4

1 red onion, finely chopped

150g radishes, halved

A further 150g radishes

300g risotto rice

200ml white wine

2L chicken stock

1 radicchio, finely sliced

50g Parmesan, grated for the risotto, plus more to shave over

50g toasted walnuts

Method

Gently fry the chopped onion in a splash of heated olive oil in a large, heavy-based frying pan and, when softened, add the grated garlic and halved radishes. Mix for a couple of minutes and then pour in the risotto rice. Stir to coat the grains and add the white wine. Heat to reduce by half and then add the hot stock in three stages, waiting for it to absorb before adding the next.

Recommended videos for you

When the stock has been fully absorbed, stir through the finely sliced radicchio and grated Parmesan, and add a knob of butter. Cover with a lid and leave to rest for five minutes.

Cut the remaining radishes into matchsticks, saving any leafy tops, and toss in a simple vinaigrette.

Remove the lid from the risotto and divide between plates. Top with a spoonful of the fresh radishes, radish tops (if you have them), a few walnuts and a scattering of Parmesan shavings.