How to make slow-roasted shoulder of lamb with pistachio-and-feta gremolata

Melanie Johnson shares a mouthwatering lamb recipe that goes perfectly with the new season's purple sprouting broccoli.

The vegetable is one of the finest of the early season. ‘Dress it up, dress it down: purple-sprouting broccoli is robust enough to stand up to strong flavours, yet retain its delicate taste,’ says Melanie.

One example is her dish of purple-sprouting broccoli with anchovies and chilli: simply trim some purple-sprouting broccoli, cook in the pan with olive and a few salty anchovies until they’ve lost their shape, then grate over two cloves of garlic and add some chilli flakes, with a little lemon juice and parmesan to serve.

Equally this broccoli is an ideal punchy accompaniment to a flavoursome main course such as this one:

Recipe: Slow-roasted shoulder of lamb with purple-sprouting broccoli and pistachio-and-feta gremolata

Ingredients

For the lamb

1½kg shoulder of lamb, bone in

30ml olive oil

5 cloves garlic, sliced

2 sprigs rosemary

400g purple-sprouting broccoli

For the balsamic glaze

5tbspn balsamic vinegar

3tbspn soft brown sugar

2tbspn olive oil

For the pistachio gremolata

A large handful fresh flat-leaf parsley, finely chopped

50g pistachios, shelled and chopped

2tbspn olive oil

1 lemon, zest of and 2tbspn juice

150g feta to crumble

Method

Preheat your oven to 160˚C fan/180˚C/320˚F/gas mark 4.

Place the lamb in a roasting tray and rub all over with olive oil. Make small incisions into the skin and insert garlic slices and rosemary sprigs into them. Season generously. Cover tightly with foil and roast for three hours.

Make the glaze by simply placing the ingredients in a small saucepan and reducing by half.

After three hours, carefully remove the lamb from the oven and take off the foil. Brush the glaze all over the lamb and then increase the heat of the oven to 180˚C fan/200˚C/400˚F/gas mark 6. Arrange the purple-sprouting broccoli around the lamb and return to the oven for a final 20 minutes, by which time the lamb should be falling off the bone.

To make the gremolata, simply combine all of the ingredients.

When the lamb is cooked, remove from the oven and cover loosely with foil to rest for 15–20 minutes before slicing.

Arrange the sliced lamb and purple-sprouting broccoli on a serving dish. Spoon over the gremolata and, finally, crumble over the feta.