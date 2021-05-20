How to make Spring roast lamb with maple yoghurt marinade, and maple-glazed roast potatoes

If your mouth isn't watering already at this maple roast lamb recipe, you're made of stronger stuff than we are.

Adding a dash of maple syrup to glaze lamb or roast potatoes gives a beautifully, sticky-sweet edge without making things sickly. But getting the balance right is important; this maple roast lamb recipe is one of dozens from the ‘Maple from Canada’ test kitchens, and is delightful.

Ingredients

Serves 6

For the lamb

1.5kg leg of lamb

2 beef tomatoes, quartered

2 large shallots, finely chopped

1 tbsp small capers, rinsed

Bunch of fresh parsley, chopped

2 tbsp olive oil

4 tbsp Greek yoghurt

2 tbsp pure Canadian maple syrup (preferably dark syrup for its robust taste)

Salt and pepper, to season

Bunch of fresh mint, chopped

Small bunch of basil, chopped

Juice of 1 lemon

For the potatoes

1.5kg Maris Piper potatoes

150g duck or goose fat, or 150ml olive oil

3 tbsp pure maple syrup (preferably golden colour for its delicate flavour)

Maldon salt to serve

Method

Mix together the yoghurt, 2tbsp of dark maple syrup and lemon juice in a bowl. Put the lamb in a large roasting tin and season well with salt and pepper, then cover in the maple yoghurt marinade.

Add the chopped shallots and tomatoes to the roasting tin and leave to marinade overnight.

Pre-heat the oven to 200ºC fan (380°F/gas 6) and roast the lamb for 20 mins. Then reduce the heat to 160 ºC and cook for another 40 mins. Cooking times will vary depending on the exact size of the lamb; use 20 minutes per half kilo as a guide.

Meanwhile, start on the potatoes. Pre-heat the oven to 200°C fan (380°F/gas 6) and place a large roasting tin in the oven.

Peel the potatoes and cut each into 4 even-sized pieces, then drop the potatoes into a large pan and pour in enough water to barely cover them. Add salt and wait for the water to boil. When it starts to boil, reduce the heat and simmer the potatoes uncovered for 2 mins.

Put 100g duck or goose fat or 100ml olive oil into the hot roasting tin and heat in the oven for a few minutes so it’s hot.

Carefully put the potatoes into the hot fat, then turn and roll them so they are coated. Spread them in a single layer making sure each potato has enough room.

Roast the potatoes for 15 mins, then turn and turn them over and roast for another 10-20 mins, or until they’re golden and crisp.

At this point, it’s time to make a dressing for the lamb by mixing together the fresh chopped herbs, olive oil and capers in a bowl. When the lamb is cooked, spoon over the dressing. Cover loosely with foil and leave to rest for 20 minutes before serving.

To finish the potatoes, when they’re 10 mins from the end of cooking, pour over the 3tbsp of golden maple syrup to glaze. Finish with salt and serve.