How to make Jane Hornby’s chicken and bacon pie

Chicken pie is as good as it gets for comfort food – and it's incredibly easy to do. Here's how.

Jane Hornby’s latest book, Simple & Classic, is wonderfully easy to use. The words and descriptions are as simple and clean, as is the photography by Steve Joyce which shows step-by-step from assembling ingredients through to the processes needed to put together recipes.

We’ve already shared recipes for foolproof frittata and tarte au citron. This week, it’s the turn of chicken pie – we’ll continue to run more over the next week or two on the Country Life website, but the whole book – Simple & Classic: 123 step-by-step recipes by Jane Hornby (Phaidon, £29.95) – comes warmly recommended.

Recipe: Chicken, bacon and vegetable pie

‘Individual pot pies are easy to put together, without any fiddly pastry crimping,’ says Jane. ‘Serve with simply cooked vegetables or potatoes for an ideal family supper.’

Try and use chicken thighs if you can, explains Jane: ‘They’re better than breasts for a recipe like this because the meat stays moist, they have more flavour, and they are also better value.’ If you don’t have any but have chicken breasts instead, cut them into chunks.

If you make home-made or fresh pastry instead of frozen you can freeze the pies, unbaked, for up to 1 month. Defrost overnight in the fridge before baking.

Ingredients (makes six individual pies or one large pie)

12 skinless, boneless chicken thighs (about 1 kg)

8 rashers dry-cured smoked streaky bacon

1 tbsp mild olive oil

2 onions

2 stalks celery

3 medium leeks

Several fresh thyme sprigs

1 tbsp butter

200g button mushrooms

2 tbsp plain, plus extra for rolling

400 ml chicken stock

200 ml crème fraîche or double cream

1 tsp Dijon mustard

1 sheet of ready made/ready-to-roll pastry (if you don’t want to make your own)

1 medium egg

salt and pepper

Sharethrough (Mobile)

Method