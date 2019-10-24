Recipe: A tempting sausage and roasted butternut tray bake, ideal comfort food as Autumn draws in
Thank Melanie Johnson for this latest seasonal offering, perfect for brunch or a weekday dinner.
Gorgeous butternut, the exact colour of Autumn leaves, is a fantastic addition to any dish, but too often left as a sad side rather than part of the main event. In this simple step-by-step recipe, butternut takes central stage to boost the nutrition and give a seasonal feel to your weekday dinner.
Whether you’re impressing friends at a late brunch or desperately trying to work a new vegetable into your children’s repertoire, this is definitely one to try and add to the recipe books.
Recipe Serves 4
Ingredients
- 6 free-range sausages
- 1 butternut squash,
- chopped, but not peeled
- 3 red onions, peeled and
- chopped into wedges
- 5 cloves garlic, peeled
- 3 sprigs rosemary
- 200g puy lentils
- 500ml chicken stock
- 80g spinach leaves
- 4tbspn crème fraîche
- 2tbspn honey
- 1tspn wholegrain mustard
- 1tbspn balsamic vinegar
Method
Preheat your oven to 180˚C/350˚F/gas mark 4.
Arrange the sausages on a large baking tray. In a separate bowl, put the chopped butternut, onion wedges, garlic and rosemary. Pour over a splash of olive oil and toss everything together, so all is evenly coated. Spoon the butternut mixture around the sausages so it sits almost in a single layer and season well.
Roast for about 35 minutes, or until the sausages are browned and the vegetables are cooked.
Meanwhile, in a saucepan, cook the lentils in the chicken stock until just softened. (Check the packet for instructions on precise times, but usually this will be about 25 minutes.) Once cooked, drain well and return to the saucepan.
Add the spinach to the lentils and mix around until wilted.
Stir through the crème fraîche.
Put the honey, mustard and balsamic vinegar in a bowl and mix together to make a dressing.
Remove the tray from the oven and pour the lentils and spinach over the sausages.
Top with the dressing and then toss everything together.
Serve immediately.
Celeriac soup with rosemary, walnuts and bacon plus Parmesan scones
Melanie Johnson’s warming celeriac soup is delicious.
Chicken, spring-onion and mozzarella meatballs with pesto courgetti salad
Melanie Johnson adds some zing with this season’s new spring onions.
Salmon with citrus, red-onion flowers, potato gnocchi and wild-garlic cream sauce
Melanie Johnson goes foraging for wild garlic.
How to make rocket-and-pea panna cottas with sesame salmon
Our kitchen garden cook Melanie Johnson makes panna cottas with rocket.
Tahini-marinaded kale with beetroot and sumac-roasted salmon
Melanie Johnson has ways to make eating kale a pleasure.
How to make a classic old-fashioned cherry pie
Cherries are at the height of the their season right now, so make the most of Melanie Johnson's recipe for
How to make Toad in the hole, the ultimate British comfort food
Try Melanie Johnson's recipe for toad in the hole – the ultimate British comfort food – with a twist thanks to
A delightful elderflower cake full of all the flavours of summer
Melanie Johnson's latest offering combines berries, rhubarb and elderflower into a delicious teatime treat.