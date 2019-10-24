Recipe: A tempting sausage and roasted butternut tray bake, ideal comfort food as Autumn draws in

Thank Melanie Johnson for this latest seasonal offering, perfect for brunch or a weekday dinner.

Gorgeous butternut, the exact colour of Autumn leaves, is a fantastic addition to any dish, but too often left as a sad side rather than part of the main event. In this simple step-by-step recipe, butternut takes central stage to boost the nutrition and give a seasonal feel to your weekday dinner.

Whether you’re impressing friends at a late brunch or desperately trying to work a new vegetable into your children’s repertoire, this is definitely one to try and add to the recipe books.

Recipe Serves 4

Ingredients

6 free-range sausages

1 butternut squash,

chopped, but not peeled

3 red onions, peeled and

chopped into wedges

5 cloves garlic, peeled

3 sprigs rosemary

200g puy lentils

500ml chicken stock

80g spinach leaves

4tbspn crème fraîche

2tbspn honey

1tspn wholegrain mustard

1tbspn balsamic vinegar

Method

Preheat your oven to 180˚C/350˚F/gas mark 4.

Arrange the sausages on a large baking tray. In a separate bowl, put the chopped butternut, onion wedges, garlic and rosemary. Pour over a splash of olive oil and toss everything together, so all is evenly coated. Spoon the butternut mixture around the sausages so it sits almost in a single layer and season well.

Roast for about 35 minutes, or until the sausages are browned and the vegetables are cooked.

Meanwhile, in a saucepan, cook the lentils in the chicken stock until just softened. (Check the packet for instructions on precise times, but usually this will be about 25 minutes.) Once cooked, drain well and return to the saucepan.

Add the spinach to the lentils and mix around until wilted.

Stir through the crème fraîche.

Put the honey, mustard and balsamic vinegar in a bowl and mix together to make a dressing.

Remove the tray from the oven and pour the lentils and spinach over the sausages.

Top with the dressing and then toss everything together.

Serve immediately.