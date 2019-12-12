Venison burgers with red-cabbage slaw and chilli mayo

Melanie Johnson puts a twist on a family favourite with her zingy Asian slaw, yummy chilli mayo and gorgeous venison patties.

Ingredients

For the slaw

100g mayonnaise

2 tbspn miso paste

30ml rice vinegar

1 tbspn grated ginger

1 tbspn honey

2 tbspn soy sauce

1 tbspn mirin

2 carrots, spiralised

1 courgette, spiralised

1 red cabbage, finely sliced

1 red onion, finely sliced

A handful of parsley or coriander, chopped

For the burgers

Brioche buns

1 small red onion, finely diced

600g minced venison

2 tspn Dijon mustard

A handful chopped parsley

Chilli mayo

Simply stir chilli paste into mayonnaise

Method

To make the slaw, whisk together the dressing ingredients. Put the prepared vegetables and herbs in a large bowl and pour the dressing over the top. Mix well and set aside for the flavours to infuse as you prepare the burgers.

Put the diced onion and the minced venison in a bowl. Season well, add the mustard and parsley, then mix very thoroughly. Using your hands, shape the mixture into four patties and refrigerate them until you’re ready to cook.

Brush the burgers with oil and pan fry for about four minutes on each side, or until cooked through.

Warm the brioche buns, then place a burger on each, together with a dollop of the chilli mayonnaise and a small pile of red-cabbage slaw.