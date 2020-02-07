A drink for all seasons: Warming winter cocktails to bring back the feeling in your fingers and toes

Fight away the winter chills, make the perfect après-ski concoction or whip up a detox cocktail if Dry January gave you a taste for a healthier approach.

You will impress anyone with these winter drinks recipes which are both simple and fun to make.

Alps hot chocolate/ Alcoholic’s milkshake

Perfect if you have a sweet tooth, love chocolate and want that après-ski drink, this recipe can be drunk hot or cold.

Ingredients

1 spoon of Nutella

25 ml Baileys

25 ml Rum

75 ml Hot or cold milk depending on whether you want hot chocolate or milkshake

20ml Cream

1 large spoon Chocolate powder

Sugar – (as sweet you want, but one spoon of brown sugar is advised)

Shake it all up in a cocktail shaker and pour into a tall glass. You can add chocolate or butterscotch ice cream to the cold milkshake version. Garnish – chocolate around the glass and watch it melt then top with whipped cream and chocolate shavings.

English After Eight

Perfect as a fourth course at a dinner party.

Ingredients

50 ml – 50-50 Cream & milk

8 Large leaves – Fresh mint leaves

45 ml – Tuaca – caramel and vanilla rum

25 ml – Chocolate schnapps

1 spoon Chocolate Syrup

1 large spoon Gomme

Shake hard and double strain into a martini glass garnish with mint leaf and chocolate shavings.

The Green Giant

If you’re run down and feeling groggy, knock yourself up a medicinal cocktail to help fight away those winter germs: The Green Giant (Hot Green Tea cocktail) will warm you up, keep your immune system strong against colds and help speed up your digestion, and made up of chopped fresh ginger, green tea, brandy and honey with fresh lemon, it’s a real winter warmer.



Ingredients

Green tea bag

1.5 average size cup of hot water

½ of a lemon sliced

1.5 shots of Brandy

½ a shot of citron vodka

1 large spoon of honey

The advantage of this cocktail is that you can change it to being your own perfect drink, for instance replacing the brandy to gin and the lemon to orange, or adding cinnamon or ginger. This really is open to a wide range of twists. No garnish. Serve in a tea cup.

Seven Sisters Detox

When the Christmas season is long gone but your liver is still trying to recover from looking like a shrivelled raisin and your energy levels are lacking, make the Seven Sisters Detox. This drink will help detoxify your liver and immune system, fight toxins in your body and revive your energy levels as the New Year progresses.

Ingredients

Juice of half a lemon

2 tablespoons agave (a healthy alternative to sugar with the same sweetness but almost no calories)

10 ml ginseng liquid

1 chopped ginger clove / muddled

10 ml milk thistle (Helps to repair liver damage)

50 ml cranberry juice

5 crushed fresh raspberries

Preparation – muddle all the fruits together with the ginger and lemon, add agave syrup in the mixing shaker then add milk thistle, ginseng and cranberry to ice and shake very vigorously together for at least 20 seconds. Garnish with a raspberry and even some fresh ginger. Serve in a tall glass

Do not drink before bed, preferable drinking time is in the morning – it will give you a buzz!

These recipes originally supplied by www.jujulondon.com