Firs Farm House, Worcestershire

Firs Farm House, Atch Lench, Worcestershire



Guide Price: £950,000



Agents: Hamptons International



Tel: 01386 852 205 (or telephone the owner, Gill Bell, on 01386 870391)

Firs Farm House is a distinctively tall grade II listed property situated at the end of a no-through lane in the village of Atch Lench, which is set within a countryside conservation area between Stratford-upon-Avon and Worcester.

This is a handsome house and very much resembles the one depicted in the painting ‘The Paddington Game’ by David Inshaw.

Inside the 5-bedroom house there are many period features, including original panelling, sash windows, an inglenook fireplace and working shutters. There also two reception rooms and two bathrooms, one of which is ensuite.

Built on the foundations of an earlier building, the property is largely Georgian, circa 17th Century, having been altered in the early 19th and late 20th Centuries. It is constructed in red brick on a stone plinth under a shallow pitched and slated roof.



The property is superbly located, with panoramic views towards the Cotswold escarpment in front of the house and towards the Malvern and Clee Hills to the rear, and has well-kept gardens and a two-acre paddock.





Included in the sale is a large, grade II listed, timber-framed barn, which offers potential for conversion. The current owners applied for planning consent for residential use, but it has since lapsed. However, reapplication is currently underway, and success is likely due to the previous application.

Atch Lench is one of a group of five villages known as The Lenches, situated close to Alcester, Pershore and Evesham. More extensive facilities are available at the larger towns of Stratford-upon-Avon, which is 20 miles away, Warwick, Worcester, Cheltenham and Malvern. There are regular trains to London Paddington from Evesham station, which is approximately 6 miles away. The journey takes just under 2 hours.