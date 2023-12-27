Figs, wisteria, and the roses that ‘are ridiculously easy to grow’: Country Life’s 10 best gardens stories of 2023

We take a look back at Country Life's most popular gardening features and articles of the year.
The rose variety that’s ridiculously easy to grow: ‘Stuff some cuttings into the soil and two years later, they’ll be flourishing’
Long-standing Country Life contributor Charles Quest-Ritson is literally the man who wrote the book on roses — specifically The RHS encyclopedia of Roses — and back in June, he shared some tips on sharing and planting cuttings which proved enormously popular.
U2’s Adam Clayton: Guitarist, rock god and visionary gardener
Taking on a historic estate with 17 acres of gardens and landscape at the age of 28 is no mean feat, but Adam Clayton did just that when he bought on Danesmoate — and Jane Powers visited the guitarist in March to find out the full story.
Recommended videos for you
The iconic British garden designer who worked for kings, queens and A-listers across the world
‘Great garden designers have a plant vocabulary that runs into hundreds or even thousands,’ wrote Alan Titchmarsh in July, ‘and that’s at the heart of Russell Page’s genius.’
Best plants for people who hate weeding? Five beautiful (and low-maintenance) flowers to grow in gravel or sand
Sarah Price shared her top five plants which are low-maintenance hardy-perennials that will grow in sand or gravel.
The Chelsea Flower Show needs to stop pandering to trends and remember that it’s a celebration of gardening
Ahead of the Chelsea Flower Show, Alan Titchmarsh — who is a keen supporter of the RHS — warned the event organisers that they’re in danger of alienating people instead of inspiring them.
Alan Titchmarsh: A foolproof guide to growing wisteria
‘How I love wisteria!’ Alan begins his piece on this prettiest of climbers, an enduringly popular article on the Country Life website for the past few years.
The best garden designers and landscapers in Britain
Our annual list of the best gardeners in the nation is required reading for those looking to create a truly magnificent outdoor space.
How to grow your own figs that’ll be ‘like a feather on the tongue’
Mark Diacono, our grow-your-own guru, is full of fascinating ideas and advice, but this was the most popular in 2023.
How to grow delphiniums: Which ones to plant, where to place them, and how to make them thrive
You may not be able to grow Chelsea Flower Show-worthy specimens, but even in ordinary gardens these statuesque plants still turn heads… and especially if you followed John Hoyland expert tips.
A simple guide to the wildflowers of Britain
Our regular guide to Britain’s wildflowers is a real hardy perennial.
[colletion]