From deciduous woods yet to fill out with leaf, to windswept hilltop shingle beach and riverbank, our flora can give so much pleasure.

British flora is modest by international standards, but full of pleasures for those prepared to look closer. Woodland flowers come early in the spring, before the canopy closes overhead, then the lanes and verges are full of creamy beauty. The foreshore and saltmarsh are always special places for rarities and the crumbling stonework of ancient walls is often festooned with minor treasures, readily presented to the observant eye. Wetlands and watercourses are home to a rich variety of flowers that float on the surface or sit on tufts, defying the close approach. In late summer, the heaths and moors are chequered with visual interest and scent on the breeze.

The very act of breaking the ground brings out the pretty annuals and the most unpromising banks of a new bypass will unexpectedly sprout orchids and cowslips for us to rush past.

Each plant has its unique method of attracting pollinators or distributing its seed. Many still jog the memory with some special attribute lingering from an ancient past when all flowers conveyed a message. From the long list of favourites, we present a selection of seasonal beauties, each a reminder of Nature’s ingeniously varied plan.

A simple guide to the wildflowers of Britain

Corncockle

Agrostemma githago



Once a common cornfield weed, this tall annual with magenta flowers survives in modern garden-meadow mixtures

Ramsons

Allium ursinum



The floor of a limestone wood in spring is often pungently perfumed with this abundant relative of garlic

Pyramidal orchid

Anacamptis pyramidalis



By no means always isosceles in shape, this midsummer orchid’s flower spike favours milder parts of Britain, especially on alkaline grassland

Wood anemone

Anemone nemorosa



A flush of sunshine through the canopy of an ancient wood will open the white flowers of this early flowering lowly beauty

Cow parsley

Anthriscus sylvestris



Shady hedgerows in May foam with the green and white of this familiar umbellifer, now a show-garden must-have

Columbine

Aquilegia vulgaris



A woodland plant on limestone, the flowers of this garden ancestor symbolised a flight of doves to the medieval mind

Thrift

Armeria maritima



Overlooking the sea on ledges, this neat green mat with its pink pincushion flowers is tougher than it looks

Daisy

Bellis perennis



From compacted pastures to suburban lawns, the Anglo-Saxon ‘Day’s Eye’ is a familiar image of retiring modesty

Kingcup

Caltha palustris



Tread carefully to admire this brilliant-yellow flower, which lights up the marsh and woodland stream in early spring

Harebell

Campanula rotundifolia



Powder-blue bells on the slightest of frameworks flickering in the summer breeze on heathy turf: the bluebell of Scotland

Cuckoo flower

Cardamine pratensis



Or lady’s smock, or milkmaids: a film of pastel hue across a damp meadow or grassy verge in late spring

Cornflower

Centaurea cyanus



Famously bright blue and surprisingly tall, this is another cornfield exile more commonly seen nowadays as a garden annual

Chicory

Cichorium intybus



The tall, solitary, slender plant by a dusty roadside in late summer with a brilliant blue daisy flower on top

Lily of the valley

Convallaria majalis



This traditional favourite among scented flowers can be sought out among the limestone pavements of the Pennines

Sea kale

Crambe maritima



A shallow dome of blue-green, waxy leaves on a shingle foreshore, with richly scented off-white flowers on top

Wild carrot

Daucus carota



An easy umbellifer to recognise because of its distinctively concave, off-white flowerhead on verges and coastal walks everywhere

Foxglove

Digitalis purpurea



Tall and pink, and sometimes white, lighting up woodland and bracken slopes in early summer and irresistible to bees

Teasel

Dipsacus fullonum



An opportunist in cleared ground, producing its water-filled leaves and softly tactile, lilac-ringed, egg-shaped blooms in late summer

Sea holly

Eryngium maritimum



A special treasure to find among the dunes and marram grass, with its silvery foliage and blue flowers

Lady’s bedstraw

Galium verum



One of the minor pleasures among the undisturbed grassland is this delicate, yellow-flowered creature, which, when dried, has the scent of new-mown hay

Meadow cranesbill

Geranium pratense



Big blue flowers on a handsome plant, one of the signatures of midsummer in limestone grassland and verges

Water avens

Geum rivale



Among the marshes and riversides, look out for this quietly elegant plant with its hanging bells of maroon and yellow

Bluebell

Hyacinthoides non-scripta



England’s glory in May, forming massed displays in ancient woods. The pendulous flowers hang distinctively on one side

Field scabious

Knautia arvensis



On a tall herbaceous perennial, these familiar shallow pincushions of violet-blue swing about on verges in late summer

Honeysuckle

Lonicera periclymenum



The drifting scent of this hedgerow climber on a May evening is an abiding memory of the English countryside

Bird’s foot trefoil

Lotus corniculatus



The little clumps of bacon-and-eggs in rough limestone pasture are a sign that other floral beauties are nearby

Ragged robin

Lychnis flos-cuculi



Look for the delicate pink flowers of this tall perennial in marshes and by watercourses in early summer

Musk mallow

Malva moschata



On grassy banks in summer, the big, shiny, pink or white flowers above delicate foliage look like a garden escape

Welsh poppy

Meconopsis cambrica



The pleated yellow flowers of this doubtful native are often found in old garden rockeries, where they seed abundantly

Wood forget-me-not

Myosotis sylvatica



Flowering shyly by the woodland edge, this familiar plant’s little stars of blue and pink are known to every dog-walker

Wild daffodil

Narcissus pseudonarcissus



Locally abundant in damp meadows and thin woodland, where its distinctive pale-yellow flowers are admired each Easter

Bee orchid

Ophrys apifera



A special treat for the observant eye: in limestone grassland, where its arrestingly convincing flowers are backed with a pink triangle

Early purple orchid

Orchis mascula



The richly hued blooms above spotted leaves are often seen each May among banks of cowslips and primroses

Field poppy

Papaver rhoeas



The scarlet opportunist, an annual that turns up wherever soil is disturbed, its seeds lying dormant until the day comes

Cowslip

Primula veris



Nowadays, a favourite sight in sheets on motorway verges, where its butter-yellow bunches thrive on an annual mowing regime

Primrose

Primula vulgaris



A favourite woodland flower, adorning banks and Cornish hedges each spring, each plant is seen to be either male or female to the close observer

Bulbous buttercup

Ranunculus bulbosus



A medium-height buttercup of compacted grassland, readily identifiable from its reflexed sepals under each shining bloom

Dog rose

Rosa canina



One of several species of wild rose, whose pink flowers decorate the hedgerows through which its thorny shoots have scrambled

Goat’s beard

Tragopogon pratensis



A roadside-verge novelty whose elegantly upright buds open to yellow dandelion flowers exclusively on sunny summer mornings

Sweet violet

Viola odorata



A woodland-edge beauty of early spring in blue, purple or white, with a memorable scent for those who are prepared to grovel

Common yarrow

Achillea millefolium



With soft, feathery leaves and pungent scent, this flower of pasture and wayside attracts butterflies and has sired numerous colourful garden cultivars

Scarlet pimpernel

Anagallis arvensis



They seek him here, they seek him there—this pimpernel is a bright, but tiny annual on floppy stems, the flowers closing up in inclement weather