Fire pits are a wonderful addition to any outdoor space, and can help you enjoy evenings in the garden even when the weather doesn't cooperate. Lydia Stangroom picks out the best fire pits on the market, which come in a variety of sizes and styles suitable for any use.

There’s something rather magical and romantic about a firepit, with the beautiful golden embers providing warmth on chilly evenings and many styles offering multi-functional cooking options.

They’re a natural centre piece for outdoor entertaining and our roundup includes everything from decorative fire bowls, chic minimalists options to simple designs which are great for al-fresco cooking.

This globe-shaped option from Lakeland comes in matt black with a high curved back which helps protect the flames from wind and helps to control the heat. Chic, simple and contemporary.

£299 from www.lakeland.co.uk

This modern firepit is gas powered, with the flames safely concealed behind a heatproof glass casing. The modern design would be perfectly positioned on terraces and for entertaining, as this option also doubles as a coffee (cocktail) table.

£745 from www.olivias.com

Proving that traditional designs never go out of style is this option from Firepits UK. I can personally vouch for this as it is currently sitting in the garden, very well-loved and well-used. The additional BBQ features are a wonderful option for al-fresco cooking (and a paella cooks beautifully too).

£245-£428 from www.firepitsuk.co.uk

A modern and minimalist firepit that also doubles as an outdoor oven. Guaranteed to impress your guests.

£1,000 from www.amara.com

A really great option for smaller terraces or balconies comes in the shape of this neat Peaktop firepit from Mano Mano, which features a bbq grill and a spark screen for extra safety.

£199.99 from www.manomano.co.uk

Decorative fire bowls are a beautiful addition to any outdoor space and cast a golden glow against the intricate designs. This one from Graham & Green features a woodland design which will delight children and adults alike.

£399 from www.grahamandgreen.co.uk