Best outdoor rugs, from geometric tiled-inspired prints to natural Jute, that will transform any outdoor space

Outdoor rugs are becoming ever-more popular, with many options coming in hard-wearing and affordable fabrics to help you soften and transform your gardens, patios and outbuildings. Here's our pick of some of the best.

Outdoor rugs, along with accessories such as cushions, are a great way to upgrade your gardens, terraces and patios and add some texture and colour.

There are lots of options out there, so we’ve rounded up a few of our favourites — from round natural jute, to large statement geometric prints, these rugs will help bring the indoors-out and help turn your outdoor spaces into a sanctuary — whatever your style.

You may not physically be in a Riad in Marrakech, but with this beautifully-intricate printed floor mat you can certainly pretend. Made from a hard-wearing PVC which ensures long-lasting durability and an easy to clean surface.

£110 from www.amara.com

This beautiful option is made from 100% Polypropylene — a strong, fade-resistant and water-repellant material which a lot of outdoor rugs are made from thanks to their durable qualities. The shape is perfect for adding a softer element between some garden chairs and a small table.

£129 from www.irugs.co.uk

Inject some geometric print into your outdoor space with this rug from Benuta. Made from 90% Polypropylene and 10% Polyester ensures the rug maintains its shape and doesn’t curl around the edges once wet.

£237.95 from www.benuta.co.uk

Tropical, tasteful and guaranteed to suit any outdoor space thanks to its neutral colours, this option from Dunelm is hard-wearing and is perfect for high-traffic areas to help soften your garden.

£49-£99 from www.dunelm.com

Distressed-looking rugs work really well in an outdoor space by adding an air of understated sophistication. This grey terracotta option from Kukoon Rugs is beautifully chic and would suit any style.

£19.95 from www.kukoonrugs.com

Jute is a natural fibre and a wonderful option for those looking to add a little bit of texture. It’s a great option for outdoor use as it can withstand any weather, however, due to its natural composition, some changes in colour may occur over time.

£100 from www.johnlewis.com

This 3D floral pattern will look good in any garden and is perfect for summer parties.

£112.99 from www.therugseller.co.uk