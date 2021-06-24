Best outdoor rugs, from geometric tiled-inspired prints to natural Jute, that will transform any outdoor space

Outdoor rugs are becoming ever-more popular, with many options coming in hard-wearing and affordable fabrics to help you soften and transform your gardens, patios and outbuildings. Here's our pick of some of the best.
Outdoor rugs, along with accessories such as cushions, are a great way to upgrade your gardens, terraces and patios and add some texture and colour.
There are lots of options out there, so we’ve rounded up a few of our favourites — from round natural jute, to large statement geometric prints, these rugs will help bring the indoors-out and help turn your outdoor spaces into a sanctuary — whatever your style.
Beaumont Small Floral Tiles Vinyl Floor Mat
You may not physically be in a Riad in Marrakech, but with this beautifully-intricate printed floor mat you can certainly pretend. Made from a hard-wearing PVC which ensures long-lasting durability and an easy to clean surface.
£110 from www.amara.com
Terracotta Outdoor Botanical Round Rug
This beautiful option is made from 100% Polypropylene — a strong, fade-resistant and water-repellant material which a lot of outdoor rugs are made from thanks to their durable qualities. The shape is perfect for adding a softer element between some garden chairs and a small table.
£129 from www.irugs.co.uk
In & Outdoor Rug Cleo Beige/Blue
Inject some geometric print into your outdoor space with this rug from Benuta. Made from 90% Polypropylene and 10% Polyester ensures the rug maintains its shape and doesn’t curl around the edges once wet.
Tropical Leaves Indoor Outdoor Rug
Tropical, tasteful and guaranteed to suit any outdoor space thanks to its neutral colours, this option from Dunelm is hard-wearing and is perfect for high-traffic areas to help soften your garden.
Grey Terracotta Distressed Oriental Weatherproof Outdoor Garden Rug
Distressed-looking rugs work really well in an outdoor space by adding an air of understated sophistication. This grey terracotta option from Kukoon Rugs is beautifully chic and would suit any style.
£19.95 from www.kukoonrugs.com
John Lewis & Partners Jute Round Rug, Natural
Jute is a natural fibre and a wonderful option for those looking to add a little bit of texture. It’s a great option for outdoor use as it can withstand any weather, however, due to its natural composition, some changes in colour may occur over time.
£100 from www.johnlewis.com
Cozumel CZM03 Indoor Outdoor Rugs in Grey
This 3D floral pattern will look good in any garden and is perfect for summer parties.
£112.99 from www.therugseller.co.uk
The man who risked it all for a life making beautiful garden furniture
Simon Burvill threw caution to the wind when he gave up a career in engineering in order to make outdoor
The Utterly Inessential Shopping List: Glorious garden furniture, from perfect parasols to a love seat for a ménage a trois
One of the great frustrations of the 2020 lockdown has been the extraordinary good weather. The answer to making the
Five stunning garden furniture pieces that show why you should buy for a lifetime, not just a summer
You only need buy garden furniture once in your life – so why not buy something beautiful?
Five garden swing chairs that offer comfort, style and hours of fun for the children
Garden swing chairs have come a long way, offering comfort and fun for every budget — Amelia Thorpe picks out some