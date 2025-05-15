Chelsea Flower Show 2025: Ten things not to miss in what promises to be a superb year at the world's greatest horticultural show

The tidal Thames ebbs and flows past the southernmost gate of Chelsea’s Royal Hospital and you might be forgiven for imagining a whiff of salt and bladderwrack. No need, however, to look to the grand river, with its pleasure boats and busy barges. Coastal-themed gardens are as rare as hen’s teeth at Chelsea, but, like the proverbial London bus, several have turned up at once in 2025.

Each maritime evocation is very different from the next, yet highlights various aspects of Britain’s own coastline. None of them relies on familiar stage props, such as lifebelts, fishing nets and lobster pots; the ecological garden has come of age and they are exclusively habitat-led. Most striking, perhaps, is the Hospitalfield Arts Garden — and that's where we'll start our preview.

The Hospitalfield Arts Garden, presented by Nigel Dunnett

At the Hospitalfield Arts Garden, presented by Nigel Dunnett, ribbed, stylised ‘sand dunes’ rise out of the site like a scattered herd of giant armadillos. They suggest, imaginatively, the dunes of Arbroath, on Scotland’s east coast, from where distant cetaceans might be spotted breaching the cold waters of the North Sea. Appropriately for an Arts-centre sponsor, the dunes cluster around an artist’s studio, flanked by gnarled, windswept trees of the locality, such as Scots pines, contorted junipers and multi-stemmed Arbutus unedo.

Drifts of coastal plants flower among stylised sand dunes in a reimagining of the dunes of Arbroath in The Hospital-field Arts Garden by Nigel Dunnett. (Image credit: Nigel Dunnett)

Mr Dunnett, the grand master of ecological planting, has arranged drifts of familiar coastal plants, including pink tamarisk, sea thrift and blue-grey dune grasses, around more dramatic and exotic anchors, such as honey spurge Euphorbia mellifera and Geranium palmatum, an imposing, large-leaved species from Macronesia.

The Seawilding Garden by Ryan McMahon

At the Seawilding Garden by Ryan McMahon, we’re still with the Scottish seashore — this time, on the west side. Evoking the marine environment of Loch Craignish in Argyll (a haunt of summer whales, dolphins, otters and eagles), this nicely balanced, boulder garden has an ace up its sleeve. It is the first exhibit to feature undersea plants — the seagrass Zostera marina — that will be returned to the ocean floor after the show.

The Seawilding Garden by Ryan McMahon is the first to include the seagrass Zostera marina, which will be returned to the ocean after the show. (Image credit: Ryan McMahon)

For their London debut, a salty pool has been created, with a viewing window on one side, revealing the seagrasses swaying about, nurturing a restoring population of native oysters.

The Addleshaw Goddard Freedom to Flourish Garden by Joe and Laura Carey

It was the tide itself, lapping into the saltmarshes of Norfolk, that inspired designers Joe and Laura Carey for The Addleshaw Goddard Freedom to Flourish Garden. A rising ‘tide’ of fresh water turns part of their garden into a temporary ‘island oasis separated from the turbulence of everyday life’. I like this dynamic use of water, which alters the character of the garden, before restoring its established layout when the ‘tide’ ebbs.

Sign up for the Country Life Newsletter Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The tide changes the garden with the passage of time at The Addleshaw Goddard Freedom to Flourish Garden. (Image credit: Carey Design Studio)

Gabion walls, with layers of flint boulders, suggest eroding cliffs. The planting is pretty and abundant, with magenta sea thrift, pastel poppies, blue-violet baptisia, purple phacelia, apricot evening primroses and the large, rose-pink daisies of Erigeron glaucus ‘Sea Breeze’. This exhibit will be a crowd pleaser.

The Boodles Raindance Garden by Catherine MacDonald

Water is key to the Boodles Raindance Garden by Catherine MacDonald. Celebrating the 25th anniversary of the jewellery brand’s Raindance collection (featuring contiguous diamonds in circular bezel settings), the garden is navigated via a series of round paving pads, flanked by circular ponds, amid abundant woodland-edge planting.

Round paving slabs echo the round ponds surrounded by lush woodland planting in The Boodles Raindance Garden by Catherine MacDonald. (Image credit: Catherine MacDonald)

The fluted roof of a focal-point pavilion channels rainwater into an encompassing rill at ground level. With birch and maple trees and herbaceous flowers, it reflects the sponsor’s commissioned theme, but also works as an inviting garden.

The King’s Trust Garden: Seeding Success, by Joe Perkins

Volcanic landscapes — so many of which have, themselves, been thrust out of the depths of the seabed — are the inspiration for The King’s Trust Garden: Seeding Success, by Joe Perkins, which is our lead picture at the top of this page. The resulting dark basalt found in such places is a great foil for showing off the freshness and vitality of May-time foliage and flowers.

A post shared by The Landscaping Consultants (@tlc.uk) A photo posted by on

The designer’s stated focus is on pioneer plants, which seed and establish themselves in an inhospitable, rocky terrain. Choice examples include the Mexican tulip poppy Hunnemannia fumariifolia, Molopospermum peloponnesiacum (a shaggy, mountain hemlock with striking, angelica-like flowers), euphorbias and the charming alpine storksbill, Erodium chrysanthum.

Elevated panels of stained glass in hot, volcanic colours are an interesting addition, bringing a different dimension to the garden in sunny moments. This exhibit will particularly appeal to alpine and rare-plant enthusiasts.

The Glasshouse Garden, by Jo Thompson

Woodland settings dominated last year and there are many again this year. Among them, multi-stemmed river birches Betula nigra cast pools of dappled shade on The Glasshouse Garden, by Jo Thompson.

The Glasshouse Garden by Jo Thompson returns opulent beds of roses to the show, with time-honoured classics and new varieties. (Image credit: Jo Thompson)

Winding paths enable consideration of alluring beds filled with roses in rich reds and pinks, including top-drawer old varieties, such as claret ‘Tuscany Superb’ and crimson-purple ‘Charles de Mills’, alongside English Roses from David Austin.

The Hamptons Komorebi Garden, by Masa Taniguchi

Although many of the show gardens exhibit beautiful, spreading trees, there is also room for multum in parvo. The Hamptons Komorebi Garden, by Masa Taniguchi, is a small courtyard planted with a mini forest of silver birch Betula pendula, set against a dark background.

The Hamptons Komorebi Garden by Masa Taniguchi is inspired by komorebi, the Japanese word describing the dappled sunlight below tree canopies (Image credit: Masa Taniguchi)

It draws upon komorebi, a Japanese word describing the way sunlight pierces a tree canopy, creating dappled shade. A wooden platform serves as a day bed, on which to lie down and stare up, contemplating the changing patterns of light. We must hope the sun keeps shining, to get the full effect of komorebi.

The Wildlife Trusts’ British Rainforest Garden, by Zoe Claymore

Full-on forestry characterises The Wildlife Trusts’ British Rainforest Garden, by Zoe Claymore. With bluebells, mossy logs, silver birches and spreading hazels, it evokes the ‘wild and wet woodlands’ of the British west coast, referencing west Wales and the south-western extremities.

The Wildlife Trusts’ British Rainforests Garden by Zoe Claymore evokes the west coast of Britain, with bluebells, silver birches, mossy logs and hazels. (Image credit: Zoe Claymore)

Indeed, it takes us back to the sea again (the lonely sea and the sky). After years of absence, ‘the call of the running tide’ is by far the strongest, but least predicted, influence at this year’s show.

And why not? We shall all have a whale of a time.

RHS Chelsea Flower Show, May 20-24 (members only, May 20-21), Royal Hospital Grounds, London SW3. The Country Life ‘Outdoor Drawing Room’ is at stand PW210 ( www.countrylife.co.uk ; www.rhs.org.uk )

Two things not to miss in The Grand Pavilion

In a first for the Chelsea Flower show, The Newt in Somerset, RHS Chelsea’s headline sponsor, brings a genuine Karoo Succulent Garden to the heart of London. The magnificent display will showcase the beauty and resilience of indigenous succulents found in South Africa’s Karoo, set among rock formations that evoke their natural, desert habitat. The rare specimens on show are drawn from 15 plant families, including flora from Namaqualand and the south Eastern Cape.

The Newt — RHS Chelsea’s headline sponsor — are bringing a Karoo Succulent Garden to the heart of London. (Image credit: The Newt)

Expect exceptional creative floristry in the RHS Chelsea Florist of the Year contest. Florists’ chosen topics include aspects of the moon, the Northern Lights, British rivers, a calming forest and the laborious work of the silkworm. As always, it'll be unmissable.

As for the flowers you'll see most of? Bearded irises will be well represented in 2025. Sarah Cook brings a display of her unique National Collection of Cedric Morris irises, including Iris ‘Benton Lorna’ raised in the mid 20th century by the artist at his Benton End home in Suffolk.

Iris 'Benton Lorna' will be on display in SW3. (Image credit: Alamy)

Cherished for their exceptional colours, many have delicate, watercolour tints and vintage character. In contrast, Claire Austin’s irises exhibit includes many modern varieties, often with colour contrasts and frilly-edged petals. There’s surely an iris to suit everyone at this year’s show.