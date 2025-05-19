Chelsea Flower Show 2025: Welcome to Country Life's 'Outdoor Drawing Room'
The 2025 RHS Chelsea Flower Show opens today and with it Country Life's first stand in a quarter of a century.
If you go down to the Chelsea Flower Show today, you're sure of a big surprise... Chiefly Country Life's 'Outdoor Drawing Room', an Italianate-style space, inspired by the loggias you might hope to find on the ground floor of a beautiful country home — in Italy or the UK.
It was the brainchild of the magazine's Interiors Editor, Giles Kime, but also interior designer Isabella Worsley and landscape designer Hugo Elwes, of Studio Elwes — two hugely exciting and talented, young, British creatives (Isabella is 36 and Hugo is 34).
The project began more than six months ago, in Isabella's living room, where we discussed what a warm and joyful space that makes the most of both of the indoors and great outdoors might look like to the Country Life reader.
Since then, we've exchanged more emails than we can count, argued over the logistics of how best to manoeuvre 1,250 copies of the magazine from one part of London to the next, and discussed the merits a myriad different plants.
It's been an intense four days of building, styling and hoovering — but we are finally ready to welcome as many of you as possible to our stand. We are hugely proud of it — and we hope that by visiting, or simply looking at these images, you are inspired to create your own transitional space to allow maximum enjoyment of a garden through to the evening and into the Autumn.
The Country Life 'Outdoor Drawing Room' is at stand PW210 at the Chelsea Flower Show from May 19 to 24 May. For more information, visit the Country Life Chelsea Flower Show hub or the RHS website
Sign up for the Country Life Newsletter
Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox.
Rosie is Country Life's Digital Content Director & Travel Editor. She joined the team in July 2014 — following a brief stint in the art world. In 2022, she edited the magazine's special Queen's Platinum Jubilee issue and coordinated Country Life's own 125 birthday celebrations. She has also been invited to judge a travel media award and chaired live discussions on the London property market, sustainability and luxury travel trends. Rosie studied Art History at university and, beyond Country Life, has written for Mr & Mrs Smith and The Gentleman's Journal, among others. The rest of the office likes to joke that she splits her time between Claridge’s, Devon and the Maldives.
-
-
What the Dickens! Celebrate 100 years of the Charles Dickens Museum alongside the great novelist's family
To mark the 100th anniversary of the opening of the Charles Dickens Museum, a number of the author’s descendants will give talks and readings.
-
Aston Martin Vantage Roadster: Feel the wind, hear the roar and don't forget to have fun
Aston's latest drop-top might be the most fun you can have on four wheels.
-
Hampnett House: A Gloucestershire garden where an empty, squelchy lawn has been replaced by 'gorgeous flowery generosity'
What to do if you inherit a garden that isn’t your style? Tiffany Daneff visits the garden at Hampnett House, Gloucestershire — home of Mr Sanjeev Shah and Ms Mansi Amin — and finds a space that has undergone a major transformation, from high-concept minimalism to flower-filled paradise. Photographs by Britt Willoughby Dyer.
-
'Nowadays, you can barely throw a heavy brick without it hitting a garden designer’: The renaissance of the country garden
Tiffany Daneff looks at how the English country house garden has been rescued from its thorny slumbers over the last 50 years.
-
Chelsea Flower Show 2025: Ten things not to miss in what promises to be a superb year at the world's greatest horticultural show
It promises to be a stellar year at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show. Kathryn Bradley-Hole previews some of the highlights you can expect, while we take a look ahead to what Country Life will be up to during the week.
-
10 outstanding British gardens from the Country Life Archive
With Chelsea Flower Show is on the horizon, we've mined the 128-year-old Country Life Archives for 10 inspiring gardens from across our Isles.
-
Chelsea Flower Show 2025: The essential guide for first timers
The RHS has gone to great lengths to make the Chelsea Flower Show as fun and accessible for people of all gardening abilities. If you're planning to visit for the first time, here's everything you need to know.
-
Chelsea Flower Show 2025: The first garden designed by a dog
Monty Don and his dog, Ned, have collaborated on a show garden at this year's Chelsea Flower Show.
-
Testing times: Inside the RHS's Trials Garden at RHS Wisley
Nothing is so useful to the gardener as the plant trials that are quietly run by the RHS and judged by a specialist panel that publishes free reports available to all, suggests Charles Quest-Ritson.
-
'I'd willingly give a year of my life for a fortnight there': The green dream that is the garden of Derreen
Exotic woods, labyrinths of narrow, mossy paths and thousands of tree ferns make this an internationally important garden, writes Charles Quest-Ritson. Photographs by Jonathan Hession.