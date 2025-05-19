Chelsea Flower Show 2025: Welcome to Country Life's 'Outdoor Drawing Room'

The 2025 RHS Chelsea Flower Show opens today and with it Country Life's first stand in a quarter of a century.

Country Life&#039;s 2025 Chelsea Flower Show tradestand
(Image credit: Milo Brown for Country Life)
If you go down to the Chelsea Flower Show today, you're sure of a big surprise... Chiefly Country Life's 'Outdoor Drawing Room', an Italianate-style space, inspired by the loggias you might hope to find on the ground floor of a beautiful country home — in Italy or the UK.

It was the brainchild of the magazine's Interiors Editor, Giles Kime, but also interior designer Isabella Worsley and landscape designer Hugo Elwes, of Studio Elwes — two hugely exciting and talented, young, British creatives (Isabella is 36 and Hugo is 34).

The project began more than six months ago, in Isabella's living room, where we discussed what a warm and joyful space that makes the most of both of the indoors and great outdoors might look like to the Country Life reader.

Since then, we've exchanged more emails than we can count, argued over the logistics of how best to manoeuvre 1,250 copies of the magazine from one part of London to the next, and discussed the merits a myriad different plants.

It's been an intense four days of building, styling and hoovering — but we are finally ready to welcome as many of you as possible to our stand. We are hugely proud of it — and we hope that by visiting, or simply looking at these images, you are inspired to create your own transitional space to allow maximum enjoyment of a garden through to the evening and into the Autumn.

The Country Life 'Outdoor Drawing Room' is at stand PW210 at the Chelsea Flower Show from May 19 to 24 May. For more information, visit the Country Life Chelsea Flower Show hub or the RHS website

Isabella Worsley trained at the KLC School of Design, worked for Guy Goodfellow and the hotelier Kit Kemp, and then set up her own practice; Hugo Elwes studied garden design at the Inchbald School of Design before working for Arabella Lennox Boyd and, most recently, Todd Longstaffe-Gowan before setting up his own design studio.

(Image credit: Milo Brown for Country Life)

Isabella designed many of the fabrics on the stand, including the awning — pictured top right — which is her Ionic Stripe silk-linen mix in Copper.

(Image credit: Milo Brown for Country Life)

Hugo arranged small, hand-thrown terracotta pots with blush-toned poppies on top of the fireplace. The paint was made to Isabella's specification by Rose of Jericho, which is based in Dorset.

(Image credit: Milo Brown for Country Life)

A statement chair from Munder Skiles adds interest and a spot for quiet reading or reflection.

(Image credit: Milo Brown for Country Life)

Munder Skiles's elegant Belmont chairs in all-weather wicker sit infront of a stone trough, made from Lansdown limestone by Artorius Faber.

(Image credit: Milo Brown for Country Life)

A framed, black and white photograph of the gardens at Iford, in Somerset, hangs above an antique credenza. It was taken by Clive Nichols for Country Life magazine.

(Image credit: Milo Brown for Country Life)
Rosie is Country Life's Digital Content Director & Travel Editor. She joined the team in July 2014 — following a brief stint in the art world. In 2022, she edited the magazine's special Queen's Platinum Jubilee issue and coordinated Country Life's own 125 birthday celebrations. She has also been invited to judge a travel media award and chaired live discussions on the London property market, sustainability and luxury travel trends. Rosie studied Art History at university and, beyond Country Life, has written for Mr & Mrs Smith and The Gentleman's Journal, among others. The rest of the office likes to joke that she splits her time between Claridge’s, Devon and the Maldives.

