10 outstanding British gardens from the Country Life Archive
With Chelsea Flower Show is on the horizon, we've mined the 128-year-old Country Life Archives for 10 inspiring gardens from across our Isles.
It wasn’t until 1913 that the RHS’s jewel in the crown show pitched its then-solitary marquee on the lawns at the Royal Chelsea Hospital. The Great Spring Show — as it was then known — was lauded by Country Life at the time as: '…undoubtably the best and most extensive that the society has ever held.'
Among the novelties on show were the-now Spring staples of Darwin and May-flowering tulips, which apparently were not in fashion at the time. The report notes their inclusion in the show: '…would lead one to think that at last the merits of these beautiful and useful flowers are being properly realised.'
Fast forward 112 years, and the 2025 Flower Show now covers an astonishing 11 acre site. As preparations get underway for Chelsea, we take a gentle meander (Pimms in hand, naturally) through the Country Life Archives for 10 gardens from across our Isles where inspiration may be sought to create your own, personal horticultural idyll.
Scampston Hall and Walled Garden, Malton, North Yorkshire
Quietly situated off the roaring A64 to Scarborough is a gem of perpetual reinvention. At Scampston Hall, not only do you get a majestic, generous 80 acre landscape laid out by Capability Brown in the 1770’s, you also get an early, and still the largest privately commissioned Piet Oudolf planting in the UK.
Conceived in 1999, the Walled Garden at Scampston has been divided into 10 distinct compartments, each showcasing different, perennial schemes to delight in.
Open March to November.
The Harold Peto Garden, Heale Gardens, Wiltshire
Seemingly remote, yet only four miles from Salisbury, Heale House and Gardens were purportedly Charles II hid for almost an entire week following the Battle of Worcester in 1651.
Sign up for the Country Life Newsletter
Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox.
Moving into the 20th century, Harold Peto was commissioned to re-shape parts of the gardens to modernise them in line with the property’s East Wing creation, under the watchful eye of Detmar Blow.
Architectural features mix with innovative planting, a signature of Peto’s work.
Open March to October.
The Cottage Garden, Gwaenynog, Denbighshire
It’s hard to think of a more delightful cottage garden than the one that inspired Beatrix Potter to write and illustrate the Tale of the Flopsy Bunnies.
The home of Potter’s uncle Fred Burton, the gardens feature the prerequisite vegetable plot, complete with lush, giant cabbages, and the potting shed which acted as the model for the antagonistic Mr McGregor in the book.
The gardens open occasionally in aid of the NGS.
The Rose Garden, Borde Hill, West Sussex
Owned by the Stephenson Clarke family for over 130 years, the Borde Hill estate features thirteen 'garden rooms' — one of which is its jaw-dropping rose garden.
Conceived by Robin Williams in 1996, the garden features over 750 varieties of rose, the majority of which are from the David Austin nurseries. Prepare for a gentle assault on the eyes and the nose as you enter this most fragrant of gardens.
Open February to December.
The Water Garden, Stobo, Scottish Borders
For all of its drama, the constant water pressure in Stobo’s water gardens provide a peaceful, zen-like environment in which to reconvene with nature. Conceived in the early 20th century, when all things Japanese were in vogue, expect to be treated to bridges, tea houses and of course, Acers.
Open occasionally to the public as part of the SGS.
The Formal Garden, Kinross House, Kinross-shire
With a path precisely aligned with Loch Leven Castle, the symmetrical formal gardens at Kinross House point directly to where Mary Queen of Scots languished as a prisoner for 1567-68 before making a daring escape.
Occupying about five acres, the gardens feature box quadrants enclosing beds now filled with contemporary planting.
Open by prior arrangement.
The Gertrude Jekyll Garden, Munstead Wood, Surrey
Currently closed after it was purchased by the National Trust in 2023, the gardens Munstead Wood were not only the entire creation of Country Life’s very own early gardens expert, they were also where the great plantswoman lived — and in a house designed for her by her great friend Sir Edwin Lutyens.
Munstead Wood was where Jekyll experimented with colour-graded planting and where she kept her nursery of plants for her clients.
It is expected to be open to the public again in due course.
The Topiary Garden, Levens Hall, Cumbria
Five miles south of Kendal, Levens Hall is home to purportedly the world’s oldest topiary gardens.
Conceived in 1701 by one M. Guillaume Beaumont, 'professor of the topiary art' to James II — now there’s a job title — the finely clipped yew and box hedges fell from fashion for over a century.
What can be seen today is mainly believed to be from a restoration in the early 19th century.
The Fantastical Beasts Garden, Mount Stewart, Co Down
Dotted around the gardens of Mount Stewart, sometimes peaking out at you from unexpected corners, you’ll find all manner of concrete creatures employed in useful professions. Orangutans proffer urns and Dodos forlornly flank a giant Ark.
The Ark and the animals commemorate the Ark Club, formed in London under the shadow of the First World War. Led by Lady Londonderry —who later took residence at Mount Stewart — the club met once a week to raise funds and devise help for the war effort.
The Autumn Colours Garden, Chatsworth, Derbyshire
Visiting this idyllic area of Derbyshire on a cool, misty autumnal morning you will be greeted with a magical vision of deer grazing within a fiery backdrop of orange, red and yellow leaves.
Considered one of England’s 'Treasure Houses', the generous, naturalistic-looking parkland was laid out by Capability Brown, but venture closer and look down for smaller, but no less breathtaking gems such as white wood asters nestling beneath the canopy.
The Country Life Image Archive contains more 150,000 images documenting British culture and heritage, from 1897 to the present day. An additional 50,000 assets from the historic archive are scheduled to be added this year — with completion expected in Summer 2025. To search and purchase images directly from the Image Archive, please register here.
-
-
A rollercoaster, Bauhaus department store and Brutalist football stand top the latest Buildings at Risk List
The latest Buildings at Risk List from the Twentieth Century Society has been announced. Sunwin House department store and Blackpool’s Grand National Rollercoaster both feature.
-
The National Gallery rehang: 'It is a remarkable feat to hang more with the feeling of less', but the male gaze is still dominant
Almost everything on display at the National Gallery has been moved — and paintings never previously seen brought out — in one of the the biggest curatorial changes in the Gallery's history.
-
Chelsea Flower Show 2025: The essential guide for first timers
The RHS has gone to great lengths to make the Chelsea Flower Show as fun and accessible for people of all gardening abilities. If you're planning to visit for the first time, here's everything you need to know.
-
Chelsea Flower Show 2025: The first garden designed by a dog
Monty Don and his dog, Ned, have collaborated on a show garden at this year's Chelsea Flower Show.
-
Testing times: Inside the RHS's Trials Garden at RHS Wisley
Nothing is so useful to the gardener as the plant trials that are quietly run by the RHS and judged by a specialist panel that publishes free reports available to all, suggests Charles Quest-Ritson.
-
'I'd willingly give a year of my life for a fortnight there': The green dream that is the garden of Derreen
Exotic woods, labyrinths of narrow, mossy paths and thousands of tree ferns make this an internationally important garden, writes Charles Quest-Ritson. Photographs by Jonathan Hession.
-
Six of the best Clematis montanas that every garden needs
Clematis montana is easy to grow and look after, and is considered by some to be 'the most graceful and floriferous of all'.
-
The man who trekked Bhutan, Mongolia, Japan, Tasmania and New Zealand to bring the world's greatest magnolias back to Kent
Magnolias don't get any more magnificent than the examples in the garden at White House Farm in Kent, home of Maurice Foster. Many of them were collected as seed in the wild — and they are only one aspect of his enthralling garden.
-
The 'breathtakingly magnificent' English country gardens laid out on the Amalfi Coast, and the story of how they got there
Kirsty Fergusson follows the Grand Tour to Campania in Italy, where the English combined their knowledge and love of plants with the rugged landscape to create gardens of extraordinary beauty.
-
Have your say in the Historic Houses Garden of the Year Awards 2025