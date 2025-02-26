Alan Titchmarsh: I went a bit mad ordering bulbs — and I'm not even a little bit sorry I did
Our columnist's splurge in the autumn is now paying off with spectacular irises across his garden.
A monk I used to know — tall, slender, bearded and bespectacled with a fine line in asceticism — used to refer frequently to what he called ‘the postponement of gratification’. Being a monk it was, I suppose, understandable. He led a life devoted to prayer — the gratification being that offered when he was called to Heaven.
As a gardener, I could sympathise. I am, after all, planting things that take time to mature. Patience is needed as seeds grow into towering trees, but with bulbs the postponement of gratification is minimal.
Back in October — barely four months ago — I went a bit mad and ordered quite a lot of dwarf iris bulbs. I potted them up into terracotta pans of gritty compost. There were moments — as I was carrying them to a long, aluminium-alloy cold frame erected along the side of a barn — when I thought I might have overdone it. Altogether, I found I had filled 36 containers, some of them 12in in diameter, others barely 4in. The smaller ones took five or six bulbs, the larger ones 20. Throughout those variable winter months of heavy rainfall and intermittent freezing and thawing, the unheated covering — ventilated at all times — offered them no protection from low temperatures, but welcome respite from waterlogging.
By late November, slender, translucent spikes of growth began to emerge from the compost. By December, they resembled miniature versions of London’s Shard. And now… my moment of gratification has arrived and I am not at all sorry that I was profligate in my spending. Winter can be a dreary time for gardeners and the sooner spring comes — courtesy of bulbs, at first — the more relieved and joyful we are that life is returning to our patches of cold, wet earth.
Snowdrops are the first to brave the chilly weather, but dwarf irises are hard on their heels, together with the first narcissi. Nothing is more obviously uplifting than ‘a host of golden daffodils’, but if you want the class act of the spring-bulb world, look to the hybrids of Iris reticulata and I. histrioides. And I mean look. They repay close examination, which is why, in the main, we grow them in pots that can be lifted closer to eye level, where their intricate markings can be more readily observed.
The Reticulata hybrids (fragrant when temperatures rise sufficiently) are about 8in and rather taller than those of Iris histrioides, which manage 1½in or 4in. Plant them both in the garden and the fact that the latter is more vertically challenged means that it is more prone to mud splashing. Grow both of them in pots — topped with a thin layer of fine gravel — and this is not a problem.
Patrick Synge in his Collins Guide to Bulbs, published in 1961 and still regularly pulled down from my bookshelf, tells us that Iris reticulata hails from ‘Russia, Caucasus and Northern Persia’, whereas I. histrioides is to be found in the wild in ‘Asia Minor, Turkey and N.W. Persia’. Persia is now Iran, but how many of us know where Asia Minor is? Or was? The answer is Anatolia. Where is Anatolia? Turkey.
Sign up for the Country Life Newsletter
Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox.
Happily, many of them will grow in well-drained soil at the front of a border here in the UK, provided you remember where they are in summer when they have died down. The narrow leaves extend as the flowers fade. Plant the bulbs 3in apart in holes 3in deep. The more robust varieties will spread over the years, but, after flowering, the bulbs break down into a smaller cluster and take time to reach flowering size once more.
The flowers may be any shade of blue, from palest sapphire to deepest cobalt, and varieties such as ‘J.S. Dijt’ and ‘Pauline’ are a rich purple, the former with white markings on the fall petals and the latter decorated with bright yellow.
Perhaps the most mouthwatering of all is the variety ‘Katharine Hodgkin’, a hybrid between Iris winogradowii and I. histrioides raised in 1958 by that late great plantsman E. B. Anderson and named after the wife of the painter Eliot Hodgkin, who was herself a botanical artist. She cannot have been disappointed in her namesake, which is palest blue, etched with dark blue and blotched with yellow. It leaves those who see it for the first time in awe of its beauty. Delicate she may appear, but the clump that was growing in this garden when we moved in more than 20 years ago still thrives. I love her.
Chatsworth: The gardens and the people who made them by Alan Titchmarsh (Ebury, £35) is out now
- Alan Titchmarsh's foolproof guide to growing wisteria
- Why it's time to end gardening's strangest taboo
- The weeds I welcome with open arms
- The 1950s gardening tip which will give you spectacular borders
- Why life's too short to keep growing the same old things in your greenhouse
- How to get your children (or grandchildren) into gardening
-
-
On the far side of the Himalayas
One writer goes in search of superfood apricots, fairy meadows and some of Nature's most dramatic landscapes in Pakistan's far north.
By Kate Eshelby Published
-
The peaceful place in Lausanne where Audrey Hepburn lived for 30 years is up for sale
Views of the mountains, 40 acres of gardens and grounds and 10,000sq ft. La Paisible is a subtle yet spacious country retreat.
By James Fisher Published
-
Dawn Chorus: How to travel around the world in 19 flowers and the Mini Moke that took St Moritz by storm
What do Charles Dickens, Henry VIII and Ellen Willmott all have in common? They all appear in a new book chronicling 19 flowers and the people responsible for bringing them to the UK. Find out how to get your hands on it, plus, we reveal why a rare Beach Boys-inspired Mini Moke turned up in a Swiss ski resort and a few of India Knight’s favourite things.
By Rosie Paterson Published
-
How to make a gloomy city garden into a haven of colour and nature
Tiffany Daneff discovers how to transform a typically dark London back garden into a light-filled green haven that is always in use. Photographs by Clive Nichols.
By Tiffany Daneff Published
-
‘It can take three days to paint one leaf’: The extraordinary, painstaking lives of Chelsea Physic Garden’s Florilegium Society artists
It sounds like a secret spy agency, but the Florilegium Society is actually a part of one of London’s oldest botanical gardens and they’re on an ambitious quest to record 5,000 plants.
By Catriona Gray Published
-
Isabel Bannerman: The year’s first and most abundantly cheery, uplifting and undemanding of winter flowers
Cyclamen coum is one of the plants that lights up our gardens at this time of year.
By Isabel Bannerman Published
-
Country Life's top 10 gardens articles of 2024
From the gardens of A-listers and crazed plant hunters to tips on compost, we covered it all in 2024.
By Toby Keel Published
-
Alan Titchmarsh's garden: No insecticides, no herbicides, just beautiful flowers, lawns, a statue of Repton and a swing seat that's impossible to resist
It’s always fascinating to see what a high-profile gardening personality does with their own home. Tiffany Daneff visits Alan Titchmarsh’s Hampshire garden, to find a place of endless delights and charm. Photographs by Jonathan Buckley.
By Tiffany Daneff Published
-
RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2024: See all the gold medallists
We take a look at all the gold medallists from the 2024 RHS Chelsea Flower Show. All photographs by Andrew Sydenham for Country Life.
By Toby Keel Published
-
Alan Titchmarsh on Chelsea 2024: 'We need controversy to make us think... Just don’t expect me to regard slugs and snails as my friend'
Alan Titchmarsh looks ahead to the 'matchless spectacle' of the 2024 Chelsea Flower Show, the 'Paris catwalk of the British gardening scene.'
By Alan Titchmarsh Published