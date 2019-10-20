How to create a tunnel of pears in your garden

Few things are as beautiful and yet bear such fruit — literally — as a tunnel of fruit trees in your garden. The owners of Banks Fee share how they created their pear tunnel.

The kitchen garden at Banks Fee — which Non Morris wrote about a couple of weeks ago — is approached via the Plunging Path, a secret, shady tunnel filled in late winter with scents of sarcococca, daphne and witch hazel.

On the opposite side, running almost the full length of the kitchen garden, is an even greater treasure: a gently curving pear tunnel. This is spectacular in spring, when the 13 varieties of pear are in blossom, the crowning glory of a serene garden.

How are such things created? The owners shared their tips — here’s what they told us:

You’ll to start with a frame. The iron frame at Banks Fee is 10ft wide and 10ft high, allowing room for two people to walk along it side by side. At every 12 inches, supports have been inserted (either iron bars or wires) for the arms of the trees.

Bare-rooted maiden trees were planted 6ft 6in apart.